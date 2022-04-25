The show stars Alison Steadman, Katherine Parkinson and Jim Howick amongst others, and tells the story of a family navigating life's everyday challenges.

Following a pilot episode in 2020, sitcom Here We Go is returning to BBC One for a full season later this week.

In a teaser clip exclusive to RadioTimes.com, the cast of characters grapple with a comically awkward situation when Sue's (Steadman) friends' dog, who she is looking after while they're away, runs off.

Oh, and the dog is called Lord Sugar. But don't refer to him as 'Sir Alan'.

Steadman recently discussed what drew her to the role of Sue, explaining that she "loved the whole family aspect of it", adding: "I thought Sue was such a different kind of character to one I’ve played before.

"She's warm, she loves her family but she's also quite selfish in some ways. She thinks about herself, but underneath it all, she's very loving."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"When I said I was interested, I got asked if I would play it as a woman from Liverpool, and I am from there originally and I love my home city, but I've never played many Liverpool parts," the Gavin & Stacey star continued.

"I think Shirley Valentine is possibly the only one I've ever done so I thought, 'Oh, that'd be nice, that'd be great to do that'. So that was another reason that attracted me to play Sue."

When asked whether she had much in common with her character, Steadman said she didn't think so, apart from the fact they're both from Liverpool.

However, the actor did say she's happiest when her family are all together, and that she thinks Sue is similar.

"I think Sue’s like that – she just loves being with her family and just popping round there and sitting on the couch," she said.

Here We Go starts Friday 29th April at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub.