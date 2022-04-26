In the lockdown comedy pilot, we met the Jessops just before the pandemic hit, followed by a flash-forward to the end of the year, when Mum Rachel (Katherine Parkinson) was desperately trying to plan a last-ditch Christmas holiday, her efforts all filmed by her youngest son.

Following a memorable pilot episode in 2020, Here We Go (previously titled Pandemonium ) returns for a new series, reuniting viewers with the chaotic Jessop family.

A teaser synopsis for the new series reveals: "Having filmed his family’s disastrous attempt to carve out a holiday in the midst of the pandemic in the 2020 pilot episode, the series sees youngest son Sam continue to document the Jessop family across the year.

"Moving back and forward in time, each episode offers an intimate, observed and absurd exposé of a modern British family doing its best to support each other, if accidentally annoying everyone else in the process."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in Here We Go.

Katherine Parkinson plays Rachel

Katherine Parkinson plays Rachel in Here We Go BBC

Who is Rachel? The Jessop family's optimistic matriarch, and married to Paul. In the pilot episode, we saw her propping up the family's finances (and her husband's self-esteem) during the pandemic.

Where have I seen Katherine Parkinson before? She's best known for playing Jen Barber on the sitcom The IT Crowd. She's also starred in Spreadsheet, Hitmen, The Boat That Rocked, Humans (as Laura), The Kennedys, Sherlock (as Kitty), and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jim Howick plays Paul

Jim Howick plays Paul in Here We Go BBC

Who is Paul? The father of the Jessop family unit and married to Rachel. Paul, who struggles with self-esteem issues, is an ex-Olympic archer, but in the pilot episode his archery school was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Where have I seen Jim Howick before? The actor is known for starring in Ghosts (as Pat), and for playing an alcoholic teacher (Mr Hendricks) in the Netflix comedy series Sex Education. He's also starred in Hollington Drive, Wannabe, Broadchurch, Horrible Histories, and Peep Show.

Alison Steadman plays Sue

Alison Steadman plays Sue in Here We Go BBC

Who is Sue? Paul's mum, she had a "cavalier" attitude to the pandemic as she constantly broke lockdown rules in the pilot episode.

Steadman explained: "She's warm, she loves her family but she's also quite selfish in some ways. She thinks about herself, but underneath it all, she's very loving."

Where have I seen Alison Steadman before? Steadman might perhaps be best known to contemporary audiences for playing Pam on Gavin & Stacey, and as Mrs Bennett in the BBC series Pride and Prejudice. She's also starred in Life, The King's Man, Fat Friends, Care, Hold the Sunset, and The Worst Week of My Life.

Freya Parks plays Amy Jessop

Freya Parks plays Amy Jessop in Here We Go BBC

Who is Amy? The Jessops' eldest daughter, who loves to tease the sensitive Paul.

Where have I seen Freya Parks before? She's played Helen Burns in Cary Fukunaga's Jane Eyre, and starred in Amazon's Bliss! and Tom Hooper's Les Miserables. Parks also played Etty Darwin in the film Creation.

Tom Basden plays Robin

Tom Basden plays Robin in Here We Go BBC

Who is Robin? Rachel's brother, who often outstays his welcome. When we're introduced to him in the 2020 pilot episode, he's happily prepping for his 2020 summer wedding - which of course is cancelled due to COVID.

Where have I seen Tom Basden before? Basden, who wrote the script for Pandemonium and also co-created Plebs, has starred in After Life (as Matt), Plebs, Quacks, Women on the Verge, and David Brent: Life on the Road.

Jude Collie plays Ben Jessop

Jude Collie plays Ben Jessop inHere We Go BBC

Who is Ben? The Jessops' youngest son, who films the family antics.

Where have I seen Jude Collins before? The newcomer has previously starred in Autopsy: The Last Hours of....

Tori Allen-Martin plays Cherry

Tori Allen-Martin plays Cherry in Here We Go BBC

Who is Cherry? Robin's high-maintenance partner.

Where have I seen Tori Allen-Martin before? The actress has appeared in Unforgotten (as Sandra in season three), Pure (as Libby), and London Kills.

Here We Go starts Friday 29th April at 8:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide and Drama hub.