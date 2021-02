When is Unforgotten season 4 on ITV?

Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar have resumed filming for series four of ITV’s cold crime drama Unforgotten, reprising their roles as the two central detectives, DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan.

The pair will once again reunite to unearth long-buried secrets in pursuit of justice, following the news that the drama will air in 2021 after filming restarted.

As season four continues to film, here’s everything you need to know.

When is Unforgotten back on ITV for series four?

Filming for season four resumed in September 2020, following a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.

A tweet from the official Unforgotten account read: “We’re back! #Unforgotten will return to your screens in 2021 on @ITV!”

Sanjeev Bhaskar also posted on Twitter on 20th September 2020, including a picture of Sunny’s much-loved backpack alongside the caption: “Transformation complete. Let’s go to work.”

Series three finished in August 2018, but ITV only confirmed series four began filming the week of 14th January 2020. However, it had to be put on pause due to the pandemic.

What will happen in Unforgotten series four?

Each series sees DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan take on a historic murder case after human remains are discovered, as they attempt to get to the bottom of a crime which has remained unsolved.

The new six-part run of episodes will be written by Unforgotten creator Chris Lang and directed by Andy Wilson, who have teamed up for every series so far.

The fourth series will kick off with the discovery of Millwall Football Club supporter Matthew Walsh’s dismembered body in a scrap metal yard, but the team believes it had previously been stored in a domestic freezer for 30 years.

Considering he had gone missing in the ’90s and the owner of the freezer is dead, the mystery behind Walsh’s death will be a hard one to unravel. Especially since Cassie has made the decision to retire from the police force for “her own sanity and wellbeing.”

However, according to ITV, “Cassie faces an impossible dilemma when she learns she isn’t entitled to her full pension payment unless she completes her thirty years of service. Disappointed and angry with her superiors and the system, Cassie has to make the gut-wrenching decision to return to work.”

Though her relationship with John is going strong, difficult times lie ahead with her son and her father, Martin, who suffers from early dementia.

Lang, who is also executive producer, said: “I am so excited to be bringing back the Unforgotten team for a fourth series, as Cassie and Sunny take on perhaps their most challenging case to date. Once again, we have assembled an astonishing cast, and I cannot wait to see how the very finest actors of their generation, start bringing my characters to life.”

Lang has also made it clear that we’re not likely to see Cassie get a drug habit or Sunny swap his famous backpack for something a little more suave in series four, stating that he wants to stay away from typical detective tropes.

Speaking at the BFI and Radio Times Television Festival, he explained, “I think they’re often described as ordinary, and in a way I see it as a bit of a misnomer. They’re extraordinary in their ordinariness.

“Most TV detectives seem to often require external tropes to make them interesting. And to me they are external tropes – a fast car or a drink or drug habit or a mental health issue or some kind of quirk that seems a little bit bolted on.

“If you watch 24 Hours in Police Custody, they have none of that crap on, they’re extraordinary because of the job they do and how they inhabit the world which they live. I thought that was all you needed to show for it to be unusual.”

Who will be in the cast of Unforgotten series four?

Both Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar are confirmed to return.

As announced in January 2020, the cast for series four will include Sheila Hancock, Susan Lynch, Phaldut Sharma, Liz White, Andy Nyman, Clare Calbraith and Lucy Speed.

Peter Egan returns as Cassie’s dad, while Alastair Mackenzie plays John Bentley. Carolina Main returns as DC Fran Lingley, Lewis Reeves will be back as DC Jake Collier, and Jordan Long will play DS Murray Boulting.

Previous actors to take part in Unforgotten include Alex Jennings, Kevin McNally, Trevor Eve, Mark Bonnar, Gemma Jones, Tom Courtenay, James Fleet and Bryony Hannah…

What happened at the end of Unforgotten series three?

**Spoiler warning: Do NOT read this unless you have seen the Unforgotten series 3 finale**

In a dramatic series finale, it emerged that Hayley Reid was part of a much larger and even darker story – and Dr Tim Finch (Alex Jennings) was a rapist, serial killer and psychopath. His respectability was all a façade. Once he realised the game was up and he would be going to jail, he let the mask slip and the man underneath was finally visible.

The only way for him to regain control of this situation was to tease the police with something they want: information.

As Lang told RadioTimes.com: “At that point, he thinks, ‘okay, well I’ve been kind of waiting for this moment all my life.’ He thinks, ‘I’ve had a good run.’ He’d been probably killing for 25, 30 years, and at that point he thought: ‘Okay, I’ve lost control of my liberty, but I do still have control of the information that I hold.’ He’s going to start spooning it out.”

As Dr Finch’s revelations got to Cassie, she decided to take a little time away from her job to recover and to give romance a chance with DCI John Bentley (Alastair MacKenzie).

Chris Lowe (James Fleet) regained the trust of his fiancé and moved into their house together, while Pete Carr (Neil Morrissey) lost his wife and kids when his lies were exposed.

TV host James Hollis (Kevin McNally) also had to deal with a shattered marriage, although he was beginning to repair his relationship with the troubled grown-up son he had suspected of killing Hayley for all these years.