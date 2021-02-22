Unforgotten season 4: Who are the suspects?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for Unforgotten season four*

Who killed Matthew Walsh in Unforgotten season four? The beheaded and handless human remains found in a London scrapyard belong to a football fan missing since the 1990s, and whose body had been hidden in a freezer belonging to a recently deceased man, Robert Fogerty.

Fogerty had been caught drink-driving on the very same night of Matthew’s original disappearance – and as DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) reopen the cold case, they learn that not only was Fogerty a newly qualified police officer at the time of his arrest (thus jeopardising his career when he was caught), but so too were his four unnamed car passengers.

That means that our four key suspects in the Unforgotten cast – Fiona Grayson, Elizabeth Baildon, Dean Barton, and Ram Sidhu – were once trainee coppers in the 1990s, even though none of them appear to be working for the police force now.

Let’s take a closer look at the evidence against each of our suspects…

Fiona Grayson

Fiona Grayson (played by Liz White) is a therapist who lives in the Peak District with her husband and two children. She and her husband are investing in a new business venture by setting up a practise, presumably fronted by Fiona. We also learn that Fiona didn’t have a happy childhood growing up, and on the surface she seem a sympathetic and caring character – but is there another side to her?

Fiona seems the most mysterious – and potentially the most repressed – out of all our suspects, as it becomes clear that she’s hiding secrets (even while counselling her patients not to) and also harbours ill-will regarding the new private practice she and her husband are setting up. Did he coerce her into that move? Why does he need her to sign endless bills and contracts? If she were concealing guilt, it might explain why she’s more willing to go along with her husband’s demands.

Elizabeth Baildon

Elizabeth Baildon (played by Susan Lynch) is high-flying career woman who lives in Cambridge, close to her elderly (and extremely sharp-tongued) mother. She’s also engaged to be married to her partner, Janet.

Did anyone question the soup that Elizabeth biked all the way to her detested mother (played by Sheila Hancock)? It seemed a strange move – and potentially a sign of something more sinister at play. Is it Munchausen syndrome by proxy? On the other hand, it could well be a red herring to throw us off.

Dean Barton

Living in Rochester, Dean Barton (played by Andy Nyman) is a seemingly legitimate businessman who organises charity functions (and intends to make the maximum amount of money out of them). He’s happily married with a disabled adult son, but we later learn that he has a dodgy past – and certainly has the connections to theoretically help dispose of and hide a body for 30 years…

Dean’s nefarious past is immediately established in the opening episode, as he gets a call from the mysterious ‘Felix’ – an old colleague of sorts who is cashing in a favour, and needs help moving a “shipment”.

Ram Sidhu

In Southall, expectant father Ram (played by Phaldut Sharma) is a charming and apparent wealthy businessman, impeccably dressed and known locally by everyone. However, at his core there seems to be a sadness and anger at the world.

Ram shares a moment with his brother in episode one, when he expresses bitterness about his past and shares how he once felt constantly underestimated. Did Ram have a bad experience while training to be a police officer, and could that be connected to the murder?

Unforgotten season four continues on Monday nights at 9pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.