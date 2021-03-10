Exclusive – Cassie and Sunny discover the connection between Unforgotten suspects in episode 4 preview

Following a reshuffle of ITV’s schedule to make way for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey this week, crime drama Unforgotten is back in its usual Monday night slot for episode four.

Sleuths DCI Cassie Stewart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) are getting closer to unravelling their latest cold case, which involves a headless corpse and, more worryingly, other coppers.

A brand new clip sees the pair discover what the connection between the Unforgotten season four suspects is, and it’s a rather tragic discovery. Watch the exclusive preview below.

While pool is played in the background, their source – a former police officer – reveals that Fiona, Liz, Dean, Ram and the deceased Robert “formed a little gang” because “they were out on their own”.

No friends or family would ever come to their events, the source tells them, implying they were a lonely bunch – and that’s why they might have kept the circumstances surrounding Walsh’s death a secret.

But, whatever the reason for covering up how the Millwall Football fan ended up beheaded and in a freezer, it’s certainly coming back to haunt them now, especially after Willetts identifies a cause of death suggesting Walsh was actually murdered.

Unforgotten episode four also sees Willetts realise Fiona’s blood sample may have been deliberately lost by “the Liz Baildon”, as Cassie referred to her, which will undoubtedly make her even more suspicious of the high-flying police officer.

Unforgotten season four continues on Monday nights at 9pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide or find all the latest news on our Drama hub.