Over the weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry confirmed they were expecting their second baby – and the royal couple had another announcement to make shortly afterwards.

On Monday 15th February, it was revealed that both Harry and Meghan will appear on a special 90-minute programme in the US, interviewed by superstar presenter Oprah Winfrey, who is a personal friend of Meghan’s.

It is the first televised interview given by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they retired from duties as senior royals last year and will be expected to see them discuss that decision while also focusing on other issues, including the news of the pregnancy and their hopes for the future.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview in the UK.

When is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview?

The interview will take place in a two-part primetime special on US TV network CBS, airing on Sunday 7th March.

Titled Oprah with Meghan and Harry, the programme is a 90-minute episode of long-running news programme 60 Minutes and will be produced by Oprah’s own production company.

How to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah interview

In the US, the programme will air on CBS from 8pm Eastern Time. It’s not yet clear exactly how UK audiences will be able to tune in, but CBS has said that it will release the programme for global distribution.

In the past, entire interviews from 60 Minutes have appeared on the show’s YouTube channel, so it’s possible that could be the case again on this occasion.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when we get any more concrete information.

What will the interview cover?

The interview has been described by CBS as “wide-ranging” and an “intimate conversation” and looks set to cover a plethora of topics.

According to a statement from the network, it will include, “everything from stepping into life as a royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how [Meghan] is handling life under intense public pressure”.