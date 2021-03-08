Exclusive – Unforgotten director reveals Easter egg hidden in episode 3
Director Andy Wilson included a nod to Cracker in Unforgotten's third episode.
“In this episode, we see a photo of Susan Lynch’s character Liz Baildon as a 21-year-old police probationer in a file Cassie looks at for the Hendon Police Academy,” Wilson revealed.
“The photo I used is a publicity still of Susan as the villain Tina from a Cracker episode (To Say I Love You) she starred in and which I directed in 1993. I liked having both of Susan’s characters in the show somehow. I hadn’t worked with her in all the years between.”
The Jimmy McGovern series starred Robbie Coltrane as hard-drinking criminal psychologist (or “cracker”) Fitz and a young Christopher Eccleston as DCI David Bilborough.
The Easter egg is a nice way to honour Cracker, but could it also hide a deeper meaning? Considering Lynch was the villain in the classic crime series, could she also be the one responsible for Walsh’s death in Unforgotten?
The new series of Unforgotten is quickly becoming the show’s most successful to date, with the first episode garnering 7.4 million views, becoming its most-watched episode ever.
Unforgotten continues on Tuesday 9th March at 9pm on ITV.