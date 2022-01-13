Meet the cast of Netflix’s Safe

Safe, the first of Coben’s shows to debut on the platform back in 2018, is still available to stream on Netflix, with Dexter’s Michael C Hall and Sherlock’s Amanda Abbington leading the cast.

Fans of literary mastermind Harlan Coben might have enjoyed his latest Netflix adaptation based on his 2012 novel of the same name, Stay Close , but that isn’t the only Coben drama fans can enjoy on the streaming service.

Cast member Hall plays a surgeon whose wife recently passed away from cancer, a huge loss which puts a heavy strain on his relationship with his two daughters.

When one of them vanishes at a house party, he sets out on a mission to find her and unearths some shocking secrets along the way.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Safe below.

Who’s in the cast of Harlan Coben’s Netflix drama Safe?

Tom – played by Michael C Hall

Who is Tom? Grieving widower and paediatric surgeon Tom goes on the hunt for his daughter Jenny after she disappears following a neighbour’s house party.

Where have I seen Michael C Hall before? Hall is best known for his roles in beloved US dramas Dexter and Six Feet Under, plus he is no stranger to these shores after a brief appearance as JFK in The Crown season 2 and as the lead in the David Bowie musical Lazarus (which ran in London in 2016).

Pete – played by Marc Warren

Who is Pete? Pete is Tom’s shady best friend who seems to be somehow connected to Jenny’s disappearance.

Where have I seen Marc Warren before? In Green Street alongside Elijah Wood, Steven Spielberg’s miniseries Band of Brothers, BBC drama State of Play, the TV adaptation of Snatch (with Rupert Grint), Mad Dogs, The Good Wife, Hustle and a memorable guest spot in Doctor Who.

Sophie – played by Amanda Abbington

Who is Sophie? Police officer Sophie is romantically entangled with Tom, and her son attended the same house party as Jenny.

Where have I seen Amanda Abbington before? Abbington starred as Mary Watson in Sherlock, and Miss Mardle in Mr Selfridge. Prior to this, she appeared as Marilyn Harwood in classic football soap Dream Team and cropped up in Case Histories, Bernard’s Watch and Man Stroke Woman. She was previously in a relationship with her Sherlock co-star Martin Freeman.

Emma – played by Hannah Arterton

Who is Emma? Emma is Sophie’s new partner, who has recently arrived in town.

Where have I seen Hannah Arterton before? Sister of Gemma Arterton, Hannah has appeared in British silver screen musical Walking on Sunshine, the BBC’s Atlantis and Harlan Coben’s previous Sky series, The Five.

Henry – played by Louis Greatorex

Who is Henry? Henry is Sophie’s son and attended the same party as Jenny on the night she went missing

Where have I seen Louis Greatorex before? He starred as Lawrence in Last Tango in Halifax, and Paul Stonehem in The Last Post.

Zoé Chahal – played by Audrey Fleurot

Who is Zoé Chahal? Zoe is a teacher who is suspected of sleeping with a student

Where have I seen Audrey Fleurot before? The French actress is best known for her role in 2011 drama The Untouchables, and French crime drama Spiral.

JoJo – played by Nigel Lindsay

Who is JoJo? The patriarch of a family who are forced to cover up the death of a young man at a party in their house

Where have I seen Nigel Lindsay before? Lindsay starred as Sir Robert Peel in Victoria, Tony Walsh in White Gold, Tony Kelsey in Unforgotten, Jonno in The Tunnel and Barry in Four Lions. He also played the title role in the original run of Shrek: the Musical and will next be seen playing DI William Beech in ITV series Innocent.

Jenny – played by Amy James-Kelly

Who is Jenny? Jenny is Tom’s missing daughter

Where have I seen Amy James-Kelly before? Amy starred as Maddie Heath in Coronation Street, and Martha Quaintain in ITV’s Jericho.

Lauren – played by Laila Rouass

Who is Lauren? An upper class mother who gets caught up in a cover-up.

Where have I seen her before? Rouass starred as Amber Gates in Footballers’ Wives, Sarah Page in BBC series Primeval and Maya Lahan in series nine of Spooks. She played Sahira Shah in Holby City from 2011-2012 and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, finishing fourth with partner Anton du Bec. She is engaged to snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan.