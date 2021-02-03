When is Stay Close released on Netflix?

The team behind Netflix thriller The Stranger, starring Richard Armitage, reunite for upcoming project Stay Close, a crime drama that questions how much you ever really known someone.

Starring Armitage alongside the likes of Deadwater Fell’s Cush Jumbo, Sarah Parish, and James Nesbitt, the series follows three people whose dark secrets resurface.

Based on New Jersey writer Harlan Coben’s New York Times bestselling novel of the same title, the eight-part drama goes into production in Spring 2021.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stay Close.

When is Stay Close on Netflix?

It’s not year clear when Stay Close is scheduled to premiere on Netflix.

The series goes into production in Spring 2021, so we might expect the series to air later in the year or at the start of 2022.

What is Stay Close about?

The thriller follows three people living comfortable (yet not entirely satisfactory) lives, and who are all concealing dark secrets.

The three individuals are Megan, a working mum of three; Ray, a failed documentary photographer; and Broome, a detective haunted by a missing person’s cold case.

However, when Megan’s old friend Lorraine impacts some shocking news, all three characters’ lives will be impacted, as secrets return to haunt them.

The series is created by Nicola Shindler, Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst, Richard Fee and Netflix, the same team behind smash hit The Stranger, Safe, and The Five.

Armitage said: “I can’t wait to return to Manchester to work with Nicola, Danny, Harlan and the team again. I love Harlan’s style and this plot and character will be brilliantly challenging. At a time when we have remained apart, Stay Close promises to break all the rules.”

Author Harlan Coben said: “I am so happy and excited to Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made The Stranger, Safe and The Five. And talk about a dream-come-true cast – Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again!”

Who stars in Stay Close?

The all-star cast includes lead actors Cush Jumbo as Megan; Richard Armitage as Ray; and James Nesbitt as Broome.

Also starring are Industry’s Sarah Parish as Lorraine, in addition to new castings announced in February 2021. These include Eddie Izzard as Harry, a small-town lawyer; Small Axe’s Daniel Francis as Megan’s partner and Bethany Antonia as the couple’s eldest child; and Andi Osho as Simona.

Additionally the series includes a “seemingly sweet young couple,” with Poppy Gilbert as Barbie and Hyoie O’Grady as Ken.

Is there a trailer for Stay Close?

There’s no trailer yet for Stay Close, but we’ll keep this page updated with any new information, clips, or trailers.

