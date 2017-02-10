Deadline reports that Hall will be joined by actress Jodi Balfour, who’ll take on the role of his wife, Jackie, as The Crown enters the swinging sixties. Series two is said to kick off in Egypt with the Suez Canal Crisis and take us right the way through to (spoiler alert!) the downfall of Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

Hall is a pretty big casting for the Netflix series, which has also nabbed Matthew Goode to play Margaret’s husband Lord Snowdon.

But with the awards flowing in (leading lady Claire Foy picked up a Golden Globe for herself and John Lithgow’s been honoured for his role as Churchill) and Peter Morgan at the helm, it’s no surprise they’re so eager.