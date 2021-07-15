This Way Up season 3 release date: Will the Aisling Bea comedy return?

Aisling Bea’s comedy-drama series This Way Up returns to Channel 4 this month, following Bea’s character Aine as she continues to recover from a “teeny” breakdown.

There’s since been a time jump in This Way Up, meaning season two skipped ahead to the beginning of Aine’s secret relationship with her employer, single dad Richard (played by The Crown star Tobias Menzies).

Asked if there’s the possibility of a third season, Menzies recently said that he would “love to do more” of This Way Up, but added, “I do think that it costs Aisling to write it. You know, there’s something very personal about the work.”

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, he continued, “She’s digging, I think quite deeply, into her own experiences and her own life to get that high level of authenticity, out of which she can spin something that’s at times very moving and very funny. And yeah, that’s just hard to do.

“But maybe [if] she goes and lies in the darkened room for a bit. Yeah, she’s got another one in her, here’s hoping,” he added (read our exclusive This Way Up interview with Tobias Menzies here).

Here’s everything you need to know about This Way Up season three.

This Way Up season 3 release date

This Way Up has yet to be renewed for a third season, so we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

The series would be released on Hulu in the US, and on Channel 4 and All4 in the UK.

This Way Up season two premiered on Wednesday 14th July at 10pm on Channel 4, with all episodes being made available to watch on All 4 immediately afterwards.

This Way Up season 3 cast

The Channel 4 series hasn’t yet been renewed, but the This Way Up cast for season two included Irish comedian Aisling Bea reprising her role as Aine, an English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher attempting to recover after a nervous breakdown.

BAFTA-winning Catastrophe writer and star Sharon Horgan played Aine’s sister, Shona, while Tobias Menzies (The Crown, The Terror) played Richard, Aine’s love interest.

Meanwhile Indira Varma (best known as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones) played Charlotte, and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show, Halal in the Family) played Shona’s partner Vish.

This Way Up season 3 plot

Channel 4

At the beginning of the second season, we follow Aine as she’s “starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise,” according to an official synopsis released by the show’s US streamer Hulu.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of season two, Tobias Menzies said, “What I really like about Aisling’s writing – there’s lots of really complicated interesting women in it, but that doesn’t stop there. The male characters also have a life going on. And you’re taking on a subject like how emotions affect men’s sexuality… It’s something that, as you say, is not selling, not being dramatised that much.

“So in that regard, the second season is continuing where the first left off, which is – in a really smart, funny way – addressing quite deep, emotional subjects.”

The third season will, we imagine, follow suit – though it remains to be seen whether or not there’ll be a signficant time jump between the second season and the third, as there was between the first and the second.

This Way Up season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer for This Way Up season three as it has yet to be commissioned, but we’ll keep this page updated.

