Meet the cast of This Way Up season 2 on Channel 4

Channel 4 comedy-drama This Way Up returns for a second season, once again created by and starring Aisling Bea.

Advertisement

The series boasts an impressive line-up of co-stars, including Catastrophe creator Sharon Horgan as Bea’s on-screen sister, and The Crown star Tobias Menzies (read our exclusive This Way Up interview with Tobias Menzies here).

This Way Up season two will follow lead character Aine (Bea) as she’s “starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise,” according to an official synopsis released by the show’s US streamer Hulu.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in This Way Up season two.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Aisling Bea plays Aine

Channel 4

Who is Aine? An English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher recovering from a “teeny little nervous breakdown”. In season one, she developed feelings for her employer, Richard, who lives with his estranged French-speaking son. There’s since been a time jump in This Way Up, meaning that when we reunite with Aine, she and Richard have started seeing each other.

Where have I seen Aisling Bea before? The stand-up comedienne, actress, and the creator and star of This Way Up has also starred in Quiz, as Claudia Rosencrantz; Living with Yourself; and Love Wedding Repeat.

Sharon Horgan plays Shona

Channel 4

Who is Shona? Aine’s career-driven sister, Shona. Shona is engaged to Vish but still has feelings for her female business partner, Charlotte, whom she has had an affair with by the start of season two.

Where have I seen Sharon Horgan before? The actress and screenwriter is known for the likes of Catastrophe, Pulling, Game Night, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Criminal: UK, and recently in BBC Two’s lockdown one-off film Together.

Tobias Menzies plays Richard

Channel 4

Who is Richard? Aine’s taciturn employer, who she begins sleeping with at the start of season two.

Where have I seen Tobias Menzies before? He’s probably best known for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix royal biopic The Crown seasons three and four, and for his dual role (as Black Jack/ Frank Randall) in Outlander. He’s also starred in The Terror, and will appear in the upcoming season of Modern Love.

Indira Varma plays Charlotte

Channel 4

Who is Charlotte? Shona’s new business partner. However, their working relationship is now complicated by their mutual attraction to one another.

Where have I seen Indira Varma before? She’s probably best known internationally for starring in Game of Thrones (as Ellaria Sand). She’s also starred in the likes of Rome, Torchwood, Luther, Bride & Prejudice, For Life, and Patrick Melrose.

Kadiff Kiwan plays Bradley

Channel 4

Who is Bradley? Aine’s roommate, who worries about her mental health and tries to keep her positive.

Where have I seen Kadiff Kiwan before? He played hairdresser Anthony in the Emmy-winning Fleabag, and has starred in Chewing Gum, Timewasters, The Stranger, and I May Destroy You. He’s set to play Julian in the upcoming series This Is Going To Hurt.

Aasif Mandvi plays Vish

Channel 4

Who is Vish? Shona’s fiancé, currently in New York ahead of their wedding.

Where have I seen Aasif Mandvi before? He’s known for Blue Bloods, Million Dollar Arm, Evil, The Proposal, The Last Airbender, and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Ekow Quartey plays James

Channel 4

Who is James? Aine’s colleague and boss at the London-based EFL language centre where they both work.

Where have I seen Ekow Quartey before? He played a recurring, unnamed role in the Harry Potter film franchise, and has since gone on to star in the likes of Zapped, A Proposal, and The Current War.

Advertisement

This Way Up returns to Channel 4 on Wednesday 14th July at 10pm. All six episodes will be available to stream on All4 afterwards. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best series on Netflix guide.