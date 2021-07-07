Exclusive – This Way Up star Tobias Menzies explains season 2 time jump

The season one finale of This Way Up, created by Aisling Bea, ended on a cliffhanger with two central relationships up in the air — but season two begins following a time jump, leaving viewers to imagine various “rom-com” moments off-screen.

Advertisement

At the end of season one, Aine (Bea) had yet to confront her feelings for her employer, Richard (Tobias Menzies), while her newly-engaged sister Shona (Sharon Horgan) had just shared unexpected, drunken kiss with her female business partner.

However, at the beginning of season two, Aine and Richard have now admitted their attraction to one another, although Shona is the only person who knows about their relationship.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Tobias Menzies (The Crown) said that he wasn’t surprised that Bea “skipped over” the “classic rom-com moments,” like Aine and Richard’s first kiss.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

“Yeah, it’s a really interesting perspective… I mean, I suppose it goes along with the rest of the show, which is often quite an unsentimental, clear-eyed, look at relationships, and, you know, love and romance and those kind of ideas.

“It doesn’t surprise me that she’s skipped over those sort of more, maybe more classic rom-com moments,” he said.

The same is the case for Shona, who since we last saw her has embarked on — and called off — an affair with business partner Charlotte (Indira Varma), all without the knowledge of her fiancé Vish (played by Aasif Mandvi).

Asked how long had passed between the events of season one and two, Menzies estimated “a few months”.

Channel 4

Season two will follow Aine as she’s “starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise,” according to an official synopsis.

It continued: “In the forthcoming series, viewers can expect more bittersweet sister-related shenanigans, including ill-advised trips to infrared saunas, and possibly another sung duet… to give the people what they want.”

In a RadioTimes.com exclusive This Way Up teaser clip, we got a sneak peek at sisters Aine and Shona performing the aforementioned classic duet, following their season one rendition of The Cranberries’ Zombie.

The full Big RT Interview with Tobias Menzies will be available on Saturday at 9am, exclusively on RadioTimes.com.

Advertisement

This Way Up returns to Channel 4 on Wednesday 14th July at 10pm. All six episodes will be available to stream on All4 afterwards. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best series on Netflix guide.