Aisling Bea and Sharon Horgan back as sisters Aine and Shona in series two of Bea’s charming comedy series This Way Up, and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive clip.

Advertisement

In the teaser , Shona and Aine are in Vish’s house, with Shona playing an Irish drum called the Bodhran while Aine sings along, much to Shona’s irritation. The sisters previously entertained us all with their rendition of The Cranberries’ Zombie, so we’re hoping for more powerful duets in series two. Vish (played by Aasif Mandvi) is Shona’s fiancé, although viewers saw Shona and business partner Charlotte (Indira Varma) share a kiss in the last series.

The series follows Aine, a woman recovering from a “teeny little nervous breakdown”, and her close relationship with protective older sister Shona. Aine and single dad Richard (Tobias Menzies) seemingly fall for one another after Aine starts teaching his 12-year-old son Etienne (Dorian Grover) English.

Kadiff Kirwan (Chewing Gum), Ricky Grover and Ekow Quartey (Call the Midwife) also starred in season one.

Season two will follow Aine as she’s “starting to leave her time in rehab behind and live less cautiously, which may not be entirely wise”, according to an official synopsis.

The forthcoming six-parter will follow on from the season one finale, and Bea has described how she was “overwhelmed by the love and support for the show”, with viewers relating to the show’s themes of loneliness and vulnerability.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 teased the synopsis: “In the forthcoming series, viewers can expect more bittersweet sister-related shenanigans, including ill-advised trips to infrared saunas, and possibly another sung duet… to give the people what they want.”

In a statement, the series producers added: “Despite the sisters’ numerous ups and downs, This Way Up centres on the unshakable bond between Aine and Shona and their passionate, caring, often-angry, always-hilarious relationship. In the darkest moments, when faced with overwhelming loneliness and sadness, the two sisters will always save each other and bring each other back into the light.”

Advertisement

This Way Up returns to Channel 4 on Wednesday 14th July at 10pm. All six episodes will be available to stream on All4 afterwards. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or take a look at our best series on Netflix guide.