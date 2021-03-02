This Way Up season 2 release date: Guide to Aisling Bea comedy sequel

Channel 4 has renewed Aisling Bea’s comedy drama This Way Up for a second season, in which Bea plays a woman recovering from a “teeny little nervous breakdown”.

Season one met with acclaim (read our exclusive This Way Up interview with Aisling Bea here), with critics praising both Bea’s performance as Aine, and Sharon Horgan as her sister Shona.

The forthcoming six-parter will follow on from the season one finale, and Bea has described how she was “overwhelmed by the love and support for the show,” with viewers relating to the show’s themes of loneliness and vulnerability.

Read on for everything you need to know about This Way Up season two.

This Way Up season 2 release date

This Way Up season two is due to air on Channel 4 (UK) and Hulu (US) later in 2021.

Creator and series star Aisling Bea said: “I am over the moon that our little baby This Way Up gets to grow up and start school. Thanks to its grandparents Channel 4 and Hulu for paying its school fees and to my wonderful team, crew and cast for helping bring it to life the first-time round.

“I was so overwhelmed by the love and support for the show. The themes of loneliness and vulnerability seemed to connect in a far more widespread way than I had anticipated, and it feels particularly relevant writing series two during the last few months,” adding that she was grateful to be working “even though it is odd as hell filming during a worldwide pandemic”.

Sharon Horgan, who plays Bea’s on-screen sister and also produces the show through her company Merman Productions, added: “It’s been a really tough, strange old year. We know we’re lucky to be back working at all but especially lucky to be working again on This Way Up. Aish continues to make us laugh and cry with her observations on life and love and loneliness. I can’t wait to be her sister again so I can legitimately give her a dead arm whenever I feel like it.”

This Way Up season 2 plot

This Way Up season one ended with several unresolved plot lines, including Aine’s will-they-won’t-they relationship with her employer, single dad Richard.

We also saw Shona steal a kiss with her business partner Charlotte, despite being newly-engaged to her boyfriend Vish.

Channel 4 said: “In the forthcoming series, viewers can expect more bittersweet sister-related shenanigans, including ill-advised trips to infrared saunas, and possibly another sung duet… to give the people what they want.”

In a statement, the series producers added: “Despite the sisters’ numerous ups and downs, This Way Up centres on the unshakable bond between Aine and Shona and their passionate, caring, often-angry, always-hilarious relationship. In the darkest moments, when faced with overwhelming loneliness and sadness, the two sisters will always save each other and bring each other back into the light.”

This Way Up season 2 cast

Channel 4

Irish comedian Aisling Bea reprises her role as Aine, an English-as-a-foreign language (TEFL) teacher attempting to recover after a nervous breakdown. Since This Way Up season one aired, Bea has starred in a number of high-profile projects, including ITV’s Quiz, the film Love Wedding Repeat, and the Netflix comedy drama Living with Yourself alongside Paul Rudd.

BAFTA-winning Catastrophe writer and star Sharon Horgan plays Aine’s sister, Shona. Tobias Menzies (The Crown, The Terror) plays Richard, Aine’s love interest.

Meanwhile Indira Varma (best known as Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones) plays Charlotte, and Aasif Mandvi (The Daily Show, Halal in the Family) plays Shona’s partner Vish.

