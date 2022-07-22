The third and final episode will air at the same time the following week.

The debut season of Murder in Provence has already wrapped up on BritBox , but a second wave of viewers are currently enjoying the series for the first time on ITV, with episode 2 airing on Sunday 3rd August at 8pm.

The series stars Endeavour's Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque, an Investigating Judge who is tasked with solving grisly crimes in Provence, the supremely idyllic French region.

But are there plans to bring Allam and co back for more?

Read on for everything you need to know about Murder in Provence season 2.

Murder in Provence season 2 release date speculation: Has it been renewed?

There's been no word on whether the show has been given the greenlight, but Allam is game.

During an interview with RadioTimes.com, he shared his excitement that the show had been given a second airing on ITV following its BritBox premiere: "It gives it a wider exposure and encourages everyone to commission another series."

Murder in Provence season 2 cast: Who will return?

We'd expect to see Allam resume his role as Investigating Judge Antoine Verlaque alongside Nancy Carroll as his partner Marine Bonnet and Keala Settle as his colleague Hélène Paulik.

And there are others in the Murder in Provence cast who could also potentially feature.

Murder in Provence season 2 plot: What will happen?

Our money's on more murders in Provence...

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Allam said that he isn't sure what the creators have in store, but is keen for the story to "develop and not stay the same," adding: "But I don't know in what way I'd like it to develop, actually."

