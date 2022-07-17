Based on the books by ML Longworth, the series focuses on a crime-solving French couple, with Endeavour actor Roger Allam in the role of Antoine Verlaque, alongside Nancy Carroll ( The Crown ) as his romantic partner Marine Bonnet, a criminal psychology professor.

BritBox detective drama Murder in Provence is headed to ITV this July 2022 , transporting viewers to the sun-drenched south of France.

The couple are aided in their detective work by Antoine's no-nonsense colleague and confidante, Hélène Paulik, played by The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast and characters in ITV and BritBox drama Murder in Provence.

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ BritBox

Who is Antoine Verlaque? The Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, where he lives with his romantic partner Marine. He comes from old money, but is largely estranged from his mysterious family.

Allam said of his character: "He’s a man who is very serious about his job and he's very proud of being an investigating judge in the French system, it’s a great passion for him. He’s patriotic, he’s pleased to be in the service of the state, and pursuing justice means a great deal to him."

Where have I seen Roger Allam before? The Endeavour actor has played DCI Fred Thursday on the ITV Inspector Morse prequel series since 2012. He's also known for V for Vendetta, Speed Racer, Game of Thrones (as Illyrio Mopatis), The Iron Lady, The Queen, The Thick of It (as Peter Mannion), and the TV adaptation of Parade's End, among other projects.

Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet

Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ ITV/ BritBox

Who is Marine Bonnet? A criminal psychology professor, she's "chaotic" and messy, while her partner Antoine is very precise – but they're both very much in love.

"They have very different personal tastes," Nancy Carroll explained. "Antoine is very controlling of his environment, he likes things just so, whereas Marine is quite chaotic, but they completely adore each other."

Where have I seen Nancy Carroll before? She played lady-in-waiting Anne Tennant in the Netflix biopic The Crown, and has starred in An Ideal Husband, Father Brown (as Lady Felicia), Stephen, Agatha Raisin, and Prime Suspect 1973, among other projects.

Keala Settle as Hélène Paulik

Keala Settle as Hélène in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ ITV/ BritBox

Who is Hélène Paulik? According to her character biography, she "is practical, down to earth, wry, not glamorous – or rather could be, but can’t be bothered. She’s the Deputy Police Commissioner who works closely with Antoine and is completely trusted.

"They’re a brilliant and unconventional team. She’s shrewd, thoughtful, bold, tough when she needs to be and, importantly for Antoine, knows her wine and loves a good restaurant. As Antoine says, there’s more to her than meets the eye."

Where have I seen Keala Settle before? You'll probably recognise Settle for her powerhouse performance in The Greatest Showman, playing Lettie Lutz opposite Hugh Jackman. She's also starred in the likes of Every Other Weekend and Ricki and the Flash.

Geff Francis as Francois Roussell

Geff Francis as Francois Roussell in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ ITV/ BritBox

Who is Francois Roussell? The Police Commissioner, and "the thorn in everyone’s side", reveals ITV.

According to his character biography, he’s risen to the top via a combination of "charm, doggedness and self-belief. Few people know what it’s cost him, because part of the reason for his success is that he doesn’t ever mention the difficulties."

Where have I seen Geff Francis before? He played Admiral Griss in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Viv James in Ashes to Ashes. He's appeared in Doctor Who, Casualty, Doctors, Endeavour, and more.

Patricia Hodge as Florence Bonnet

Patricia Hodge as Florence Bonnet in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ ITV/ BritBox

Who is Florence Bonnet? Marine's sceptical mother, a retired Medieval History professor.

Where have I seen Patricia Hodge before? Fans of the much-loved comedy series Miranda will recognise Hodge for her role as Penny, the overbearing mother of the eponymous lead. She's previously starred in The Elephant Man, The Falklands Play, Downton Abbey, A Very English Scandal (as Ursula Thorpe), and more recently Mrs Pumphrey in Channel 5's All Creatures Great and Small, following the death of Diana Riggings, who originated the role in season 1.

Samuel Barnett as Didier Laurent

Samuel Barnett as Didier Laurent in Murder in Provence Monumental Television/ ITV/ BritBox

Who is Didier Laurent? According to his character biography, Samuel "is early forties, gay, Marine’s great friend who runs a book shop in the centre of Aix".

Where have I seen Samuel Barnett before? He's known for Twenty Twelve (as Daniel Stroud), The Prince, Four Lives, Penny Dreadful, Endeavour, Urban Myths, and Not Safe For Work.

Murder in Provence begins airing on ITV on 17th July 2022 at 8pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or visit our Drama Hub for all the latest news.

