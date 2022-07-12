Murder in Provence release date: Cast, trailer and latest news

Based on the books by ML Longworth, the BritBox detective drama series lands on ITV in July 2022.

Cosy crime drama Murder in Provence, set in the sunny climes of the south of France, is headed to ITV just in time for summer.

The cast is led by Endeavour actor Roger Allam in the lead role of Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, alongside Nancy Carroll (The Crown) as his on-screen romantic partner Marine Bonnet.

Another key character in the ITV series is Hélène (The Greatest Showman's Keala Settle), a detective and Antoine’s trusted confidante.

According to the official synopsis, both Antoine and Marine "investigate the murders, mysteries and dark underbelly of their idyllic home" during the series, aided by Hélène.

Read on for everything you need to know about Murder in Provence.

Murder in Provence release date

Murder in Provence begins airing on ITV on 17th July 2022 at 8pm.

The series already began streaming on BritBox on 1st March 2022.

Murder in Provence cast

Antoine and Marine in Murder in Provence ITV/ BritBox

Roger Allam plays Antoine Verlaque, Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, while Nancy Carroll plays Marine Bonnet and Keala Settle plays detective Hélène.

Here's a list of the main cast in Murder in Provence

Roger Allam as Antoine Verlaque

Nancy Carroll as Marine Bonnet

Keala Settle as Hélène

Geff Francis as Francois Roussell

Patricia Hodge as Florence Bonnet

Jonathan Aris as Lucien de Bremont

Samuel Barnett as Didier Laurent

Is there a trailer for Murder in Provence?

Yes, BritBox previously dropped a trailer for the series ahead of its streaming release in March 2022.

There is also a clip previously released exclusively by RadioTimes.com, in which Antoine and Hélène explore an opulent apartment where all is not as it seems, and which may have been the motivation for a particularly grisly murder. ("This was the prize they all wanted.")

