Roger Allam wants season 2 of Murder in Provence

Roger Allam stars as Antoine Verlaque, an Investigating Judge in Aix-en-Provence, and teams up with his partner Marine Bonnet (Nancy Carroll) and colleague Hélène (Keala Settle) to solve mysterious crimes in the French countryside.

A glorious setting, thrilling mysteries and plenty of wine: Murder in Provence really has everything.

As the first season comes to ITV (after debuting on BritBox), RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to Allam, who expressed his desire for a second season – and not just for the beautiful work setting!

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When asked how excited he is to see Murder in Provence get a second airing on ITV, Allam said: "Very much so! It gives a wider exposure and encourages everyone to commission another series!"

If it did return, Allam isn't sure what would happen. "You just want things to develop and not stay the same. That's all, but I don't know in what way I'd like it to develop actually."

Surely it would mean more filming in Provence? "Definitely," laughed the Endeavour star.

When asked why this was a show he wanted to dive into, Allam explained: "Well, it's very different, which is something I always like to do.

"But also I got involved in it quite early on when I first got the script, it must have been three years ago. And then of course, the pandemic stopped it being done that year.

"The adaptation is by one of my oldest friends, Shelagh Stephenson. She wrote it, in a sense, very consciously for me, I think. So the wit and the humour stuck and was something I pretty much responded to."

Murder in Provence is available to watch now. In the meantime, take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.