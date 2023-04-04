Filming for the new season has recently begun on location in the Cotswolds, with Mark Williams reprising his role as the sleuthing critic and Lorna Watson returning as Sister Boniface after starring in her own spin-off series last year.

Popular BBC One daytime crime drama Father Brown has been renewed for an 11th run – with former Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy set to join the cast in a guest role.

A host of other guest stars have also been announced alongside McCoy, including Ingrid Oliver (Watson and Oliver, Doctor Who), Ian Gelder (Game of Thrones, His Dark Materials) and John Light (Around the World in 80 Days, Murder in Provence).

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking about the renewal, Williams described it as "an honour to be returning to Father Brown for an 11th series of warmth, drama and humour, as well as sleuthing with my partners in crime solving".

Meanwhile, the show's executive producer Neil Irvine added: "After the warm reception and huge success of our 10th anniversary, we’re delighted to begin filming series 11 of Father Brown.

"This series we welcome another high calibre of guest cast in Sylvester McCoy, Ingrid Oliver, Ian Gelder and John Light as well as the brilliant Lorna Watson returning as Sister Boniface."

He also said that viewers can expect 10 episodes of "twists, turns and unpredictable whodunnits to keep them guessing".

Read more:

According to the BBC, the new run will begin in 1955 with Father Brown (Williams) and Brenda (Ruby-May Martinwood) noting that chief inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) and Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley) have grown closer since we saw them last.

Throughout the season, Brown and his colleagues will be kept busy by an array of cases including "a food fayre to die for, a real life crime at a crime writing festival and a village rivalry that turns deadly at the local Olimpicks".

Meanwhile, one episode will see Father Brown and Sister Boniface become embroiled in a murder at an arts and crafts fair, while another will follow Brenda as she takes a trip in time to face ghosts from her past after her old friend Dr McClurgy (McCoy) gets in touch.

More like this

Father Brown season 11 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in early 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.