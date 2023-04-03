In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the recent Spirit Awards, series co-creator and star Sharon Horgan has confirmed that while she's getting a lot of work done for the upcoming series from the comfort of her bed, she's still keeping details about Bad Sisters season 2 under wraps.

It's the comedy series that took Apple TV+ by storm, and while we've been eagerly waiting to hear just when Bad Sisters will be making a comeback to our screens, it seems as though we do have a confirmed filming date now.

We do know, though, that filming for the Irish comedy series is set to kick off this September, with Horgan stating: "Well, we don’t start filming until September but I can tell you that [in the new season] there’s stuff that kind of comes back to bite [the sisters] quite heavily."

Speaking about what viewers can expect from the upcoming season, Horgan didn't reveal much but did say: "It’s just more sisters going nuts, doing things badly, getting it wrong but really loving each other through it all. I don’t want to tell you the plot because it’s still percolating."

On her new writing method for season 2, she also commented: "Sitting in bed is my new writing process at the moment. It’s like a writer’s room but in my bedroom.

"For now that’s what I’m doing and then every so often it breaks out into a Zoom with all the other writers. But, at the moment, I’m kind of motoring on in my own bed which is a whole new thing for me."

The critically acclaimed dark comedy saw the five Garvey sisters bound together in a conspiracy to bump off their abusive brother-in-law, John Paul, in season 1. Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene and Eve Hewson feature as the Garvey sisters in the series, with Claes Bang starring as John Paul.

On the announcement of Bad Sisters season 2, Horgan said: "If you'd have told me three years ago that I'd be making a series about five murderous sisters chasing a man around Ireland trying to kill him I’d have said, 'Yeah, that sounds about right.'

"The response to our show had been beyond what we could have hoped for. It gave us the opportunity to shine a light on stories that don’t always get such a global platform. I look forward to getting chilly in the Irish Sea one more time."

