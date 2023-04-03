Now, there's a new outdoor party to get excited about with fun-loving TV presenter AJ Odudu set to host – and you could get a free ticket to the festivities.

We're getting closer and closer to Eurovision -related pandemonium, as excitement levels for the song contest continue to be at an all time high.

The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome will take place on the evening of Sunday 7th May, where a variety of musical performances, dancers and aerial performers await party-goers.

But that's not all. There's also going to be a state of the art, never seen before digital mapping onto the 14,000 square foot frontage of St George's Hall. Talk about a way to kick off the Eurovision month of May in style, right?

In regards to the musical performances there's no telling who could be taking to the stage, but we do know that the night will include appearances from some "iconic Liverpudlians and Eurovision superstars", as well as some other well-known faces from the worlds of music, sport and entertainment.

The party will also include some great local Liverpool cultural and arts organisations, so it really is set to be a jam-packed affair.

The high energy show will feature some undisclosed surprises, too, set to take place throughout the night, but also promises "to celebrate the unique partnership between Liverpool, Ukraine and Eurovision that will define this year’s contest".

The event will welcome the largest crowd for any single Eurovision 2023 event in the UK, so if you care to be part of the fun, mark Wednesday 5th April in your calendars. At 10am that morning, thousands of free tickets will be available for anyone who is a National Lottery player at www.bigeurovisionwelcome.co.uk.

Tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis here and come as a thank you for the £330 million National Lottery players have contributed to over 3,600 music and cultural projects in Liverpool.

If you happen to be a National Lottery player with a Liverpool City Region postcode, there's even better news: there will be an exclusive pre-sale on Tuesday 4th April from 10am.

Speaking about the event news, director of Culture Liverpool, Claire McColgan, said: "This is set to be an incredible show and we’re delighted that Liverpool City Region residents are being given an opportunity to bag themselves a ticket for this unique event.

"It is promising all of the energy and magic of Eurovision, combined with Liverpool’s unparalleled musical heritage, blending the best that the UNESCO World City of Music has to offer with inspiration from Ukraine – it really will be an unmissable moment in our Eurovision journey."

AJ Odudu, the host for the event, added: "I’m so excited to be hosting The National Lottery’s Big Eurovision Welcome. It is going to be an incredible show with some amazing performances and all of the wonder that Eurovision has to offer.

"I can't wait to get the Eurovision party started in one of my favourite cities – come along and celebrate with us!"

The Eurovision Song Contest will begin on Tuesday 9th May 2023. Listen to all of last year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is available on CD and vinyl now.

You can also check out the full list of Eurovision winners and how many times the UK has won Eurovision here. If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

