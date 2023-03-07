If you're still desperate to get your hands on some, we'd recommend going to official re-sale ticket sites like TicketSwap .

Plus, you can still join the party by attending one of the Eurovision screenings or experiences we've outlined below.

In case you hadn’t heard – and if you haven’t where have you been? – Eurovision is coming to the UK in 2023.

One of Europe’s best and wildest exports, Eurovision is an incredible spectacle that has united the continent since 1956. Typified by zany costumes, the excessive use of pyrotechnics, and Graham Norton’s stinging commentary, you’d be hard pressed to find a better party this year.

The UK is hosting nine live shows on behalf of 2022’s winner, Ukraine, which will take place from 9th-13th of May. Held in Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, the theme for this year’s contest will be United By Music, in homage to Ukraine and Britain’s partnership.

As part of this, 3,000 tickets will be made available to displaced Ukrainians and one of the hosts will be Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina. The other recently announced hosts will be Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, and of course, Graham Norton.

The UK’s entry for this year hasn’t been announced yet, although online rumours are centred around singers Birdy, Freya Ridings or Rina Sawayama. Whoever it is, they’ll have a hard time living up to last year’s runner-up Sam Ryder, who won the jury vote and reached number one in the UK charts with his song Spaceman – one of only five UK Eurovision songs to do so.

Other countries have already entered their acts, with highlights including Norway’s song Queen of Kings, Belgium’s Because of You, and if you loved 2022’s Give That Wolf a Banana, then keep an eye on Croatia’s entry.

Make no mistake – you’ll be scoring nil points with us if you don’t try to get to Eurovision this year. The UK hasn’t hosted since 1998 so the demand for tickets is going to be massive. To help, the RadioTimes.com team has put together this guide on everything you need to know, including what the different shows are, where you can get tickets and how much they cost.

But before you read on, we wanted to sum up Eurovision in the words of Graham Norton: “You keep thinking this will make sense in a moment. But no.”

Jump to:

Who won Eurovision 2022?

Eurovision 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra. Jim Dyson/Getty Images

Eurovision 2022 was hosted in Turin, Italy and saw the UK receive its best results in 25 years. After a tight jury vote, the title went to Ukraine due to the overwhelming support from the public. Their entry, Kalush Orchestra, won with the song Stefania in front of 161 million viewers worldwide.

However, in July last year it was announced that Ukraine would be unable to host the competition due to the ongoing conflict with Russia. As the UK came second and is one of the Big Five countries sponsoring the contest, it was chosen to take up the reins.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) then confirmed that the BBC would be taking over production of the competition this year. Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s executive supervisor said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.”

Meanwhile Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukraine's UA:PBC, added: “The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest will not be in Ukraine but in support of Ukraine. We are grateful to our BBC partners for showing solidarity with us. I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent.”

Eurovision 2023: What are the different shows I can watch live?

There are nine different shows in total you can attend at Eurovision 2023. The first semi-final, second semi-final and grand final all have three shows each, two of which are preview shows and one of which is televised. Here’s an outline of what each show includes.

The evening preview show or the jury show is a full run-through the night before the televised version. It includes all the acts that will perform the following day and is done so the juries can cast their votes. In the case of the grand final, there will also be a run-through of different results scenarios so the presenters can practise how to react to different situations.

The afternoon preview show or the family show is a full run-through that takes place the same day as the live TV version. For the acts and crews, it’s one final rehearsal to iron out all the kinks. It’s also a chance for parents and children to attend without having to stay up too late. Again, the family show will feature a run-through of random results scenarios.

The live TV show does exactly what is says on the tin. It’s the actual version you see on TV, complete with the public vote and results. These tickets will be the hardest to get and probably the most expensive — so think carefully about which show you want to see.

BBC

In October 2022, it was announced that Liverpool would host the contest at the M&S Bank Arena, which sits on the docks. The city was named as the “ideal place” thanks to its renowned musical past – we can’t think what they’re referring to! At the time, Martin Österdahl said: “The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale.”

Here are the dates:

First semi-final evening preview show – 8th May 2023, 8pm

First semi-final afternoon preview show – 9th May 2023, 1:30pm

First semi-final live TV show – 9th May 2023, 8pm

Second semi-final evening preview show – 10th May 2023, 8pm

Second semi-final afternoon preview show – 11th May 2023, 1:30pm

Second semi-final live TV show – 11th May 2023, 8pm

Grand final evening preview show – 12th May 2023, 8pm

Grand final afternoon preview show – 13th May 2023, 1:30pm

Grand final live TV show – 13th May 2023, 1:30pm

How much do Eurovision 2023 tickets cost?

Tickets for the semi-finals start at £30 and go up to £290 depending on where you sit and which show you decide to go for. Remember that the live TV shows will be more expensive! For the grand final, prices range from £80 to £380 and they’re likely to go first, so be quick!

You can only buy tickets for one show at a time. For the three live TV shows, you can get a maximum of four tickets in one order. For the six preview shows, you can buy a maximum of six tickets.

What time do Eurovision tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Eurovision 2023 went live at midday on Tuesday 7th March (1pm Central European Time).

Tickets are only available to purchase through Ticketmaster and you need to have a Ticketmaster UK account to buy them. For instructions on how to set up an account as well as other hints on how to get yourself a spot, check out our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

When you follow the ticket link you will be placed into a waiting room and then a queue. Then you'll be able to select your seats.

More Eurovision events and experiences happening in the UK for 2023

If you can't make it to the actual shows, there are still plenty of ways to be a part of the fun by attending a Eurovision-themed event.

For one, Liverpool is hosting a two week cultural festival – EuroFest – in the lead-up to the grand final. Running from 1st-14th May, the city will be taken over by 24 artistic installations, including an outdoor underwater sea disco and a rendition of the English National Opera does Eurovision.

Here are some of the other Eurovision events you can try:

Eurovision: Your Decision

From 29th April-13th May, head over to Wonderville in London and watch Eurovision: Your Decision, a musical comedy devoted to the song contest's best and wackiest moments. Performed by four West End artists, the show will run through some of Eurovision's best hits, from Bucks Fizz to Gina G — and it will allow you, the audience, to vote on your favourite act.

Buy tickets for Eurovision: Your Decision for £21.45 at Fever

The Eurovision Bottomless Brunch

Get ready for Eurovision with bingo, drag queens and prosecco. From 9th-13th of May, you can head over to Blundells Supper Club in Liverpool where you'll receive a two-course brunch complete with comedy bingo, live cabarets and ABBA songs from a drag performer, and plenty of Eurovision trivia.

Buy the Eurovision Bottomless Brunch from £32.39 at Eventbrite

Eurovision 2023 screening at Tate Liverpool

Watch a cultural phenomenon in a cultural place. This May, you can see the song contest in style by watching on the big screen at the Tate Liverpool. For £30 per person (£25 for members), you'll sit in the Tate Liverpool’s café with a complimentary drink and access to the street food menu. Or, for £70 per person (£65 for members), you can sit in one of the galleries and be serenaded by the Didsbury String Quartet before the show begins.

Buy Eurovision at Tate Liverpool from £25 at Tate

Eurovision 2023 screening at Aintree Racecourse

For just £10 you can watch Eurovision from the Red Rum Garden of Aintree Racecourse. With scoreboards, flags and a ton of different European food outlets, you can get the true party atmosphere of Eurovision without actually being there.

Buy Eurovision at Aintree Racecourse for £10 at Jockey Club Aintree Racecourses

