The series, which centres on the character created by G K Chesterton and is filmed around the Cotswolds and Gloucestershire , has become a favourite with fans of the detective genre.

Now that the latest season of Father Brown has aired in its entirety on BBC One, fans may be wondering if and when they will get to see Mark Williams' crime-solving Roman Catholic priest again.

But after 10 seasons and over 100 episodes of the hit series, can fans expect to see the show coming back, or will the Father be giving up on the detective work for good?

Read on for everything you need to know about Father Brown season 11.

Will there be a Father Brown season 11?

Mrs Devine (Claudie Blakley), Brenda Palmer (Ruby May Martinwood) and Father Brown (Mark Williams) in Father Brown BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

The BBC has not yet said anything with regards to the future of Father Brown beyond season 10, meaning its continuation is currently up in the air.

However, that doesn't mean it's time to panic – the current season of the show has only recently finished airing, meaning there's still plenty of time for an 11th season to be confirmed, especially as season 10 was only confirmed in June 2022, months after season 9 finished airing.

We will keep this page updated once we get any more news on the future of Father Brown.

When would Father Brown season 11 be released?

Chief Inspector Sullivan (Tom Chambers) and Father Brown (Mark Williams) in Father Brown BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

If Father Brown is renewed for an 11th season on BBC One, we can look to the release date for previous seasons to get a sense of when it would arrive.

In previous years a new season of Father Brown has always started in either December or January, with the show having currently only taken one year out - 2021, due to pandemic related delays.

We would therefore expect season 11 to air in January 2024 if it is confirmed. Watch this space, as we'll keep this page updated with any new information as we get it.

Father Brown cast - who would be back for season 11?

The cast of Father Brown. BBC Studios/Gary Moyes

If Father Brown does return for an 11th season we would certainly expect Mark Williams to be back as the titular crime-solving Roman Catholic priest. It also seems likely that the rest of the central Father Brown cast, including John Burton, Tom Chambers, Ruby-May Martinwood, Claudie Blakley, Nancy Carroll and John Light would also be back.

Blakley and Martinwood both joined the series in a full-time capacity for season 10, while Chambers also returned after some time away from the drama. Meanwhile, long-time stars of the series Sorcha Cusack, Jack Deam and Emer Kenny all left their roles as Bridgette McCarthy, Inspector Mallory and Bunty Windermere following the end of season 9.

Could Cusack, Deam or Kenny be back for season 11? As of now, it remains unclear.

For now, here's a list of the season 10 cast members we would expect to return for season 11:

Mark Williams as Father Brown

John Burton as Sergeant Goodfellow

Tom Chambers as chief inspector Sullivan

Ruby-May Martinwood as Brenda Palmer

Claudie Blakley as Mrs Devine

Nancy Carroll as Lady Felicia Montague

John Light as M Hercule Flambeau

Is there a trailer for Father Brown season 11?

There isn't a trailer available for Father Brown season 11 yet, but we'll make sure to keep this page updated once any new footage is released.

Father Brown season 10 is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.

