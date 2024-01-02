He wrote: "We have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live-action to animation. A move I support fully.

"Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live-action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to… well, on and on and on.

"There’s a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway."

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon in House of the Dragon. Ollie Upton/HBO

Martin made clear that the three animated series he referenced have not yet been greenlit, and that "nothing is certain in Hollywood", meaning they may never actually end up being produced.

The development of Nine Voyages was first reported back in 2021, with it said to focus on the great voyages at sea made by Corlys Velaryon aboard the Sea Snake ship.

Corlys has also been portrayed in House of The Dragon, played in that series by Steve Toussaint.

When it comes to live-action series in the world of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon's second season is set to arrive later this year, while another show, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, remains in pre-production.

Meanwhile, Martin previously revealed that he and Kit Harington have been working on the development of a Jon Snow sequel series, under the working title Snow.

