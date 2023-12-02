And now the teaser trailer, which was unveiled during a special panel at Brazil's CCXP (on Saturday 2nd December), has given fans a first glimpse at Rhaenyra's revenge as she and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) embark on a war on dragon back.

"There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin," warns Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) in the footage.

"And no war so bloody as a war between dragons."

D'Arcy, Cooke and Best will be joined by fellow returning stars Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Rhys Ifans, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham in season 2.

They'll be joined by several new faces, including Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Back in November, HBO CEO Casey Bloys confirmed that season 2 of the fantasy drama would debut in "early summer" 2024.

When House of the Dragon first debuted, the first episode drew nearly 10 million viewers, setting a viewership record for the debut of an original HBO series.

