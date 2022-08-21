Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more

The acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire novels have spawned fans all over, along with prequel novels, accompanying literature and the cultural phenomenon that was the HBO drama series Game of Thrones.

It has become one of the biggest fantasy franchises in the world.

Debuting in 2011, Game of Thrones ran for eight epic seasons and launched numerous actors to superstardom, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and more.

Now, as the epic new prequel series House of the Dragon arrives on our screens, many will be wondering how they can read all of the books that George R R Martin has written and in what order.

RadioTimes.com has gathered all of the information you need for the series.

Game of Thrones books in publication order

Sean Bean as Ned Stark in Game of Thrones. HBO

The following books have been released and set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, within Westeros or other lands in its universe.

The complete collection of the published novels in A Song of Ice and Fire is available in a box set of seven volumes.

Game of Thrones books in chronological order by plot

Drogon as depicted in Game of Thrones season 7. HBO

The years for the books shown reflect them in relation to Aegon the Conquerer's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, where he united all kingdoms on the continent up to the Wall (bar Dorne) beneath Targaryen rule.

BC is before the conquest, while AC is after the conquest.

The World of Ice and Fire - from the Dawn Age onwards.

Fire & Blood (includes The Sons of the Dragon, The Rogue Prince, and The Princess and the Queen) 2 BC - 136 AC.

(includes The Sons of the Dragon, The Rogue Prince, and The Princess and the Queen) A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, The Mystery Knight) 209 AC to 212 AC.

A Song of Ice and Fire

A Game of Thrones - 297 AC - 299 AC.

A Clash of Kings - 299 AC.

A Storm of Swords - 299 AC - 300 AC.

A Feast for Crows - 300 AC.

A Dance with Dragons - 300 AC.

The Winds of Winter (unreleased)

A Dream of Spring (unreleased)

It should be noted that the events of A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons take place concurrently, but eventually the latter advances beyond the former chronologically.

So far, no new books have been released but fans are awaiting the release of the final instalments in A Song of Ice and Fire: The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.

