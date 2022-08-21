Game of Thrones books in order: A Song of Ice and Fire and more
Winter is coming... and so is Fire and Blood.
It has become one of the biggest fantasy franchises in the world.
The acclaimed A Song of Ice and Fire novels have spawned fans all over, along with prequel novels, accompanying literature and the cultural phenomenon that was the HBO drama series Game of Thrones.
Debuting in 2011, Game of Thrones ran for eight epic seasons and launched numerous actors to superstardom, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Sophie Turner and more.
Now, as the epic new prequel series House of the Dragon arrives on our screens, many will be wondering how they can read all of the books that George R R Martin has written and in what order.
RadioTimes.com has gathered all of the information you need for the series.
Game of Thrones books in publication order
The following books have been released and set in the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, within Westeros or other lands in its universe.
- A Game of Thrones (1996) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel.
- The Hedge Knight (1998) - A Dunk & Egg novella.
- A Clash of Kings (1998) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel.
- A Storm of Swords (2000) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel, released in the UK as Part 1: Steel and Snow and Part 2: Blood and Gold.
- The Sworn Sword (2003) - A Dunk & Egg novella.
- A Feast for Crows (2005) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel.
- The Mystery Knight (2010) - A Dunk & Egg novella.
- A Dance with Dragons (2011) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel, released in the UK as Part 1: Dreams and Dust and Part 2: After the Feast.
- The Wit and Wisdom of Tyrion Lannister (2013) - Quote collection from A Song of Ice and Fire.
- The Princess and the Queen (2013) - Novella.
- The Rogue Prince (2014) - Novella.
- The World of Ice and Fire (2014) - Fictional historical encyclopedia.
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (2015) - Collection of the first three Dunk & Egg novellas.
- The Sons of the Dragon (2017) - Novella.
- Fire and Blood (2018) - A fictional popular history including the novellas The Princess and the Queen, The Rogue Prince and The Sons of the Dragon.
- The Rise of the Dragon (2022) - Fictional historical encyclopedia.
- The Winds of Winter (TBC) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel.
- A Dream of Spring (TBC) - A Song of Ice and Fire novel.
The complete collection of the published novels in A Song of Ice and Fire is available in a box set of seven volumes.
Game of Thrones books in chronological order by plot
The years for the books shown reflect them in relation to Aegon the Conquerer's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros, where he united all kingdoms on the continent up to the Wall (bar Dorne) beneath Targaryen rule.
BC is before the conquest, while AC is after the conquest.
- The World of Ice and Fire - from the Dawn Age onwards.
- Fire & Blood (includes The Sons of the Dragon, The Rogue Prince, and The Princess and the Queen) 2 BC - 136 AC.
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, The Mystery Knight) 209 AC to 212 AC.
A Song of Ice and Fire
- A Game of Thrones - 297 AC - 299 AC.
- A Clash of Kings - 299 AC.
- A Storm of Swords - 299 AC - 300 AC.
- A Feast for Crows - 300 AC.
- A Dance with Dragons - 300 AC.
- The Winds of Winter (unreleased)
- A Dream of Spring (unreleased)
It should be noted that the events of A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons take place concurrently, but eventually the latter advances beyond the former chronologically.
So far, no new books have been released but fans are awaiting the release of the final instalments in A Song of Ice and Fire: The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring.
