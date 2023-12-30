The charity was set up after Clarke herself had suffered two brain haemorrhages, and speaking about her MBE, the star told BBC News: "I can say for both of us that the MBE is for the cause and the charity, and for that it's wicked. For that it's amazing.

"And who doesn't want to go to the palace? I've asked if I can take my dog, but apparently you can't."

The pair are also said to be the first mother and daughter duo to receive the same award in the honours list.

Clarke added: "The most important thing is that my mum got it. The fact that it's us together is very sweet and lovely, but the reason why the charity really exists is because of all the work that my mum does."

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Great British Bake Off star and TV chef Paul Hollywood also received an MBE for his work in baking and broadcasting. The discerning judge is known for dishing out coveted handshakes and harsh criticism to contestants on the hit Channel 4 series.

Elsewhere, England goalkeeper Mary Earps was honoured with an MBE for services to football after her success with the Lionesses. Earps most recently was named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year for 2023.

Her fellow England football teammates Millie Bright, who captained the national side at this year's Women's World Cup, and Lauren Hemp also received honours with an OBE and MBE respectively.

England goalkeeper Mary Earps. Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images

In the world of sports, retired cricketer Stuart Broad also received a CBE while Sir Bill Beaumont has been made Knight Grand Cross for services to rugby union football.

In the entertainment world, former X Factor winner and singer Leona Lewis was honoured with an OBE and Dame Shirley Bassey was made Companion of Honour for her services to music. Bassey, who is known for Bond hits such as Goldfinger, becomes the 64th living member of the order, which can only have 65 members at any one time.

Acclaimed film director Sir Ridley Scott, who has most recently brought us Napoleon, has also been honoured with a Knight Grand Cross (GBE), which upgrades his previous knighthood.

Meanwhile, Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis and best-selling writer Jilly Cooper have been awarded a knighthood and damehood respectively.

Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast