With the festive season fast approaching, read on for everything we know about whether there will be a Great Christmas Bake Off 2023.

Will there be a Great Christmas Bake Off 2023?

Channel 4 is yet to confirm if there will be a Great Christmas Bake Off this year, but given there has been a Christmas special since 2016, there could very well be one in 2023.

We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

Is there a potential line-up for a Great Christmas Bake Off 2023?

Not yet. Channel 4 has not yet confirmed if there will be a Great Christmas Bake Off 2023, and as such has not yet announced who could be taking part if so.

Alison, Noel, Prue & Paul. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon

Who could be Great Christmas Bake Off 2023 judges?

While nothing has been announced as of yet, if the festive special does return it's likely Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood will return as judges, as well as Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond returning as hosts.

Who won The Great Christmas Bake Off last year?

TV presenter Miquita Oliver won The Great Christmas Bake Off last year.

Miquita is best known for work presenting T4, as well as her own show – The Month with Miquita.

Nowadays she often appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her mother, Andi Oliver, and has appeared on The Caribbean with Andi and Miquita as well as Neneh & Andi Dish It Up. In more recent years, Miquita has been a correspondent on Steph's Packed Lunch.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.