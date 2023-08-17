That’s right, Paul Hollywood and the gang are set to return for the 14th series of the competition, which will see wannabe bakers battle it out in the kitchen each week, in the hope of impressing the judges with their culinary skills and being crowned Star Baker.

But when will GBBO return, and who is set to host it this year? Read on to find out.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Great British Bake Off judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith. Channel 4

An official start date for GBBO is yet to be announced, but Channel 4’s autumn schedule indicates that series 14 will start on Tuesday, 12th September - so fans don’t have long to wait!

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2023

When it does eventually return to our screens, The Great British Bake Off will once again be available to watch on Channel 4.

And if you miss the episodes, don't worry: the show will also be available on Channel 4's catch-up service, All 4.

Who is in The Great British Bake Off 2023 line-up?

The contestants hoping for a Hollywood handshake are still yet to be revealed.

We usually find out who will be competing just a few weeks before the launch date, so we’ll be sure to update this section as soon as possible.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 judges

Prue Leith has now teamed up with original judge Paul Hollywood for five seasons, and both will return for season 14.

The Great British Bake Off 2023 hosts

Alison Hammond has joined the Great British Bake Off as a host.

While Noel Fielding is back for another year in the tent, he will this time be joined by Alison Hammond as co-presenter, as Matt Lucas stepped down at the end of the last series.

Lucas took over from Sandi Toksvig in 2020.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who won The Great British Bake Off 2022?

Last year’s series was won by Dr Syabira Yusoff, a Cardiovascular Research Associate based in London, who pipped fellow contestants Abdul Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse to the post.

Speaking about her win, Paul Hollywood said: "Well done Syabira. She can be a bit of a risk taker with her flavours and it has worked. Some of the flavours we have never had in the tent before and [are] unlikely to have again, she is an incredible baker."

Prue Leith added: "She is creative and she is careful, she practises like anything and she is imaginative, she just has the lot. She is a very skilful baker."

Syabira was obviously delighted, saying: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe it. Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is the biggest achievement in my life. All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very very proud."

The Great British Bake Off will air on Channel 4 from September 2023. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.