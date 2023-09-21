Meet Dan, Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant and pie lover
Here's everything you need to know about Bake Off 2023 contestant Dan.
The much loved baking series, The Great British Bake Off, returns to Channel 4 on Tuesday 26th September. Viewers will see a new crop of amateur bakers creating sweet treats to impress the judges each week, all with the aim of being crowned season 14's Star Baker.
Joining this year's group of bakers is resource planner Dan, who first took an interest in baking during a trip to South America in 2007.
As Dan tries his best to impress the judges and hosts, read on for everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Who is Dan?
Age: 42
From: Cheshire
Job: Civil engineering resource planner
Before Dan and his wife bought their first home, they lived with his in-laws, during which time his mother-in-law taught him how to make perfect shortcrust pastry. Since then, his passion for baking has evolved.
Dan loves a baking challenge and likes to find the hardest bake in his many (more than 300!) cook books. When he isn't baking, he loves to play football with his two sons or forage for edible treats in the countryside near his home.
Read more:
- Meet Abbi, Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant and nature lover
- Bake Off stars learned sign language for show's first ever deaf baker
- Meet Amos, Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant and theatre lover
When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?
Paul Hollywood and the gang return at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.
The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.
Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.