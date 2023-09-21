As Dan tries his best to impress the judges and hosts, read on for everything you need to know about the Great British Bake Off 2023 contestant.

Who is Dan?

Bake Off 2023 contestant Dan. Love Productions/Channel 4/Mark Bourdillon Love Productions / Channel 4 / Mark Bourdillon

Age: 42

From: Cheshire

Job: Civil engineering resource planner

Before Dan and his wife bought their first home, they lived with his in-laws, during which time his mother-in-law taught him how to make perfect shortcrust pastry. Since then, his passion for baking has evolved.

Dan loves a baking challenge and likes to find the hardest bake in his many (more than 300!) cook books. When he isn't baking, he loves to play football with his two sons or forage for edible treats in the countryside near his home.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

Paul Hollywood and the gang return at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.

