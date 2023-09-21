Will Amos make it through the eccentric baking tasks set by the judges each week? We'll only know by tuning into Bake Off each week.

But before we get into that, here's everything you need to know about Amos as he joins the Great British Bake Off cast,

Who is Amos?

Amos pictured for The Great British Bake Off. Mark Bourdillon/Channel 4

Age: 43

From: North London

Job: Deli and grocery manager

Amos is a film and theatre enthusiast, theme-parker lover and hospitality professional hoping to be named Star Baker this series.

Amos's baking inspiration came from watching his mother whip up delicious baked goods at a moment's notice. He describes his bakes as a labour of love and his baking style is colourful and chic with keen attention to detail. He also loves exploring different flavour profiles.

Talking about being part of Bake Off, Amos told Channel 4: "I will always have the special memories of just meeting the other bakers for the first time and having our first meal together. I remember it being such a good time, laughing and trading bakers stories that got us to this point.

"We all bonded very quickly...we were so happy to be a part of this amazing adventure."

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

The new season of The Great British Bake Off will start at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.

Newcomer Alison Hammond joins Paul Hollywood and the gang in the tent, replacing former host Matt Lucas.

The Great British Bake Off is available to watch or stream from 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.

