Could Abbi make it all the way to the final? There's only one way to find out - by tuning into Bake Off each week.

Here's everything you need to know about Abbi as she steps into the famed Bake Off tent.

Who is Abbi?

Abbi on The Great British Bake Off. Channel 4.

Age: 27

From: Cumbria

Job: Vegetable grower and delivery driver

Abbi learned to bake alongside her mother, and began honing her kills in her teenage years after becoming enthralled by the Victorian era.

As a lover of the outdoors, Abbi takes her inspiration from her environment and the English countryside around her home. She often forages for seasonal ingredients and puts her homegrown vegetables to good use.

Abbi has "always watched Bake Off" and it has always been a dream - albeit "very far off" - of hers to take part.

"When I was going through the application process, I kept forcing my expectations down, saying to myself that I wouldn't get on," she told Channel 4.

"I definitely emitted a high-pitched noise when I found out; I hope I didn't scare the neighbours!"

Abbi described the Bake Off experience as "completely surreal", and that it was "so cool" to meet Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding in the tent.

When does The Great British Bake Off 2023 start?

The new season of The Great British Bake Off will start at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September on Channel 4.

The official Twitter account for GBBO announced the news earlier this month, and wrote: "Bake a date in your diaries. Join Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison on Tuesday 26th September for the return of The Great British Bake Off."

The Great British Bake Off will premiere on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 26th September.

