In the trailer, baking ingredients are seen excitedly making their way to the tent, to be prepared into a delicious-looking chocolate and raspberry cake.

At the end, Hammond is seen alongside Fielding and judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, as they all prepare to tuck into the cake.

Hammond was confirmed as Lucas's replacement in March of this year, and said in a statement: "Finally, I can talk about it! I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining The Great British Bake Off and can’t wait to meet this year’s bakers.

"It’s a huge honour to be back in the tent and I can’t wait to get started."

She previously appeared on the show as a contestant, taking part in one of the Celebrity Bake Off specials in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

Hammond will become the sixth host to front the hit baking series, after Mel Giedroyc, Sue Perkins, Sandi Toksvig, Fielding and Lucas.

Last year’s season of the show was won by Dr Syabira Yusoff, who pipped Abdul Sharif and Sandro Farmhouse to the post in the final.

Syabira said of her win: "Thank you so much. I can’t believe it. Honestly, it hasn’t sunk in yet, this is the biggest achievement in my life.

"All the hard work, all the trial and error, it has all been worth it. I am very, very proud."

The Great British Bake Off 2023 is coming soon to Channel 4. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

