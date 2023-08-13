Hammond will also co-present the show on 5th September 2023, while Willoughby will be joined by presenter Craig Doyle for the 6th and 7th September 2023.

Given Willoughby's status as the show's primary host, The Sun has reported that her salary is set to be boosted by ITV bosses from £700,000 a year to up to £1 million a year.

The publication has also claimed that ITV is looking to invest £250,000 in a relaunch for the show, with big-name guests being booked, alongside "added glitz and giveaways" and a doorstep makeover segment with Gok Wan.

A source told The Sun: "Holly’s pay deal is up for negotiation in a few months so they are ­putting together a lucrative package that will reflect her added responsibility without Phil, and they are prepared to go up to £1 million a year.

"They are giving the show a massive push with really positive, fun stories, nothing dark or depressing. Producers will splash the cash on showbiz guests, and exclusive human interest stories. Viewers can expect lots of glitz and glamour. But Holly will definitely be the jewel in their crown."

ITV declined to comment on the latest report when approached by RadioTimes.com.

It was first reported back in July that Willoughby would be returning to This Morning without a full-time co-host, following the departure of Phillip Schofield after two decades on the show.

