First up is Jane Amber Aubrun-Mautin, a 20-year-old professional showjumper who lives in Bordeaux. She was born and raised in Paris, but moved to the south of France for the "better weather".

As a professional show jumper, Jane travels all around Europe for competitions. She is currently single, and has admitted that she falls in love very fast.

Jane for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Jane already knows Miles as they went on a date in London just before Corsica, so she decided to visit him to see what might happen. She is also best friends with Geronimo Mörtl, the other new addition to the cast who she met at a party a few years ago.

Geronimo is a 22-year-old model and student who was born in Trinidad and Tobago but now lives in Paris and is studying communications at university.

He is a self-confessed flirt and partier. He is bisexual and loves boys and girls equally, and when he wants someone he will do everything in his power to get them.

Geronimo for Made in Chelsea: Corsica. Channel 4

Geronimo has been single since last summer, and admits that his last relationship didn't work out because he "wasn't loyal". However, he now says he has grown, and now feels "ready to do things right and not lose the person I love".

Two stars who won't be returning for the Corsica series are Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, who are expecting twins via surrogate and have now launched their own YouTube show to document their parenthood journey.

The first episode of Made in Chelsea: Corsica will air on E4 on Sunday 13th August. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

