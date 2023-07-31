The show was previously dubbed as the "middle-aged" Love Island, however, ITV recently revealed that the show will be a completely different format to Love Island, which sees contestants spending two months in the sun and getting the opportunity to couple up with other islanders.

The new show will see middle-aged singles getting a second chance at love. They'll be matched with potential suitors by their children.

ITV previously put out a call for contestants for the new show, stating: "ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!

"This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children."

In June, former Big Brother host Davina McCall was confirmed to host My Mum, Your Dad.

"Thank goodness the secret is finally out! I’ve been bursting to tell!!!" she said at the time. I’m so so excited to host My Mum, Your Dad – this show will have you so invested in the people in it.

"Fascinating, vibrant individuals who have lived incredible lives already, with a million life lessons under their belts, as they search for their perfect life partner. But also with the juiciest twist of any show I’ve ever worked on."

Paul Mortimer, director of Reality and Acquisitions commented: "My Mum, Your Dad is set to be a relationship show with a difference, as we follow the emotional and inspiring journeys of single parents looking to find love once more.

"Packed full of heart and humour, we’re really excited to be bringing this brand new format to ITV1’s mainstream audience. With Davina at the helm, this will be a grown-up iteration of a series in the dating genre that, thus far, has largely been the preserve of younger viewers."

My Mum, Your Dad will air on ITV2 and ITVX later this year. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

