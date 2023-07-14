Although it may be coming to a close fairly soon, that doesn’t mean that the action has slowed down for the Love Islans 2023 contestants. After all, the course of true love never did run smooth - and we’re sure there will be plenty more tears, tantrums and tricks from producers to keep the drama going.

All good things must come to an end at some point, though - so when can we expect the grand final of Love Island 2023 to take place?

Read on to find out more about the Love Island 2023 final, including when it's likely to take place and what viewers can expect.

When is the Love Island 2023 final?

Jess and Josh on a date. ITV

While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, we can speculate when the grand final might air based on previous years.

The show typically runs for around eight weeks each summer, so it’s most likely that this series’ last episode will run on Monday, 31st July.

Season 10 started on Monday 5th June, which would make Monday 31st exactly eight weeks since the launch date.

Is the Love Island final live?

While the actual placing announcements by host Maya Jama are recorded live - so we can see the exact reactions on the Islanders faces as they finish either first, second, third or fourth - there will probably also be some pre-recorded segments of the show.

The contestants usually take part in a dance class with their partner, and there is also the annual summer ball for us to look forward to - where the cast will publicly declare their feelings in front of the rest of the finalists.

Love Islanders 2023.

How long is the Love Island final?

The final episode of the series has to take into account the added extras which have become traditional to the series end.

The couples must read their 'final vows' at the ceremony, before finding out which couples made it to fourth, third, second and first place - meaning that the episode will have to be an extra-long episode to cram it all in!

The proceedings usually kick off at 9pm, and conclude at around 10.35pm.

