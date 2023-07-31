Despite proclaiming their love for each other, being a fan-favourite couple and now officially being boyfriend and girlfriend, the public were surprised to learn that the couple came in third place.

Love Island 2023 finalists ITV

After Zachariah Noble and Molly Marsh were named fourth place couple, Maya Jama then revealed the results of the public vote with Ella and Tyrique coming in third.

And it's safe to say that fans are surprised with the outcome, initially thinking that Ella and Tyrique would finish in the top 2 in this year's show.

Fans quickly flocked to Twitter to air their grievances over the decision with viewers stating that they "never expected 3rd place" and that they're "shook" as many "thought they'd come in second place".

One angry viewer demanded a vote recount, stating: "RECOUNT THE VOTES RN" while another said: "No this is actually mad, I thought they’d come second whatttt".

Another fan stated they're "crying" at the decision, writing on Twitter: "3rd is insane I’m crying. They had the loudest fans but no one to show up for the vote."

While the third place couple may come as a surprise, fans are united in thinking about the winner, with an exclusive RadioTimes.com poll revealing a predicted landslide victory for one of the couples in this year's final vote.

Fans thought that Ella and Tyrique would come in second place with 20.5 per cent of the vote in the poll but many viewers think that Whitney and Lochan will win, with their vote coming out way out ahead of the rest of the couples, with a massive 57.4 per cent of the vote.

