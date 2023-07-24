Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Stirling noted that the ITV2 dating show's final week tends to follow the same formula, and that he would love to see more of a light-hearted, modern twist introduced.

"That final week is so much fun, but I feel like we've done it loads of times," he said. "It'd be fun to do something a bit different as well as that other stuff. I'd love to see a modern twist on it.

"They do the babies challenge and then meet the parents. And I mean, who doesn't want to meet the parents? Meeting the parents is great but I think maybe that whole week, there's a more modern thing they could do nowadays.

"Maybe there's like a day where they're just doing a soft launch of the relationship. Like taking the bins out or working out living together. There must be something fun they could do in the final week, which is a thing that couples do."

Tyrique Hyde on Love Island ITV

Love Island 2023 launched on Monday 5th June, running for eight weeks before it comes to a close next week.

At the time of writing, there are six couples still in the running to scoop the top prize – Abi Moores and Scott van-der-Sluis, Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble, Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki, Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde, Ella Barnes and Mitchel Taylor, and Jess Harding and Sammy Root.

Will there be a new twist this season to the final week's usual activities? We'll just have to watch and find out!

