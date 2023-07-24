It left Scott van der Sluis and Abi Moores feeling a bit closer to one another, as their parents approved of their union, while Jess Harding was feeling a little worried, after she asked her mum what her friends thought of her now-boyfriend Sammy Root.

Her mum said that she wasn't sure, but the look on her face said it all...

Didn't get to tune into Love Island last night? Don't fret! We have a full recap above, as well as a detailed breakdown of episode 49 - enjoy!

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 49 recap

With the Love Island 2023 final just a week away, it was time for a visit from the parents. First to enter the villa was Zachariah Noble's mum and his sister Snoochie Shy, along with Molly Marsh's mum and dad.

Upon seeing their family, Molly and Zach leapt up from their seats and went over to greet their nearest and dearest. Zach's mum laid into him about all the "lipsing" he'd been doing, while Molly's parents praised her on how well she was coming across.

It was now time for each family to meet, but Molly's dad had some things he wanted to say to Zach privately. Off the two guys went to a day bed while the women chatted.

During the chat, Molly's dad pulled Zach up about kissing Kady McDermott in the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge, saying it "hurt" Molly's feelings. Zach then apologised, admitting he "handled the challenge wrong and felt awful".

Zach then reassured Molly's dad that he only had eyes for Molly, and they went to join the others.

Next to visit the villa were Mitchel Taylor's parents, and Ella Barnes's mum and best friend.

While Ella B's family weren't sure about Mitchel to begin with, they admitted that he'd surprised them. Over on a day bed, Mitch's mum said she wasn't keen on Ella B to begin with, but she's warmed to her.

Following the chats, the parents got to say hi to other islanders. Mitch introduced his mum to Zach, and she then went over to meet Abi. She gave Abi a hug and consoled her, saying that, as a woman, she understood how Abi was feeling.

Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki's families were next to visit, and Whitney's sister had some things she wanted to talk to Lochan about.

Pulling him aside, she asked if he was ready to make things exclusive with Whitney. He said that he was ready to move onto the next level - however, when he spoke to Whitney later that day, he appeared to bottle it.

Ella and Tyrique's families got on well. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Abi and Scott were then joined by their families and things got very emotional for Abi, as she talked to her mum about her split with Mitch. Her mum gave her some wise words, before moving onto her new romance with Scott.

Despite Abi's doubts, her parents seemed keen on him, and when his family came over to join them, it seemed to lift Scott's mood, too. Could this bring them closer together?

It was now time for Jess and Sammy to see their loved ones. In walked Jess's mum and dad, and Sammy's parents.

While chatting to her parents, Jess asked her mum what her friends thought, but she didn't have a concrete answer, which put some doubt in Jess's mind. Both families then came together, and Sammy's mum gushed over Jess, saying that she was even nicer in person.

Lastly, Tyrique Hyde and Ella Thomas were visited by their families. For Tyrique, it was his mum and brother, while Ella was visited by her mum and sister. Both families then came together and they seemed to get on like a house on fire.

Following the visits, the islanders went off to get ready for the evening, but Jess was still having doubts about her mum's comments. She decided to speak to Ella, who told her it didn't matter what her friends thought, so long as she was happy.

