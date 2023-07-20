Davis has been described as "a Takeshi’s superfan", while Ranganathan has been described as "a fan of watching people fall off things and humiliate themselves". Throughout the series, they will be guiding viewers through the hilarious and dramatic world of Takeshi’s Castle, recapturing the essence of ‘90s mayhem.

As in previous iterations, the series will see an "attacking army" made up of over 100 contestants attempting to storm the impenetrable Castle: fighting off guards, devils, and giant foam mushrooms along the way. Only the bravest and luckiest will make it through to take on Takeshi himself and potentially bank 1 million yen.

Romesh Ranganathan and Tom Davis for Romesh and Tom Take Takeshi's Castle. Prime Video

Ranganathan and Davis said: "Nothing is more magical than a reboot of a successful show from yesteryear, heavy though is the pressure in bringing back the wonder that is Takeshi’s Castle. We are honoured to be bringing back the maddest show of all time to a whole new generation; hopefully they can take away the life lessons we learnt from the original."

More like this

Read more:

Meanwhile Dan Grabiner, head of Prime Video Originals for the UK and Northern Europe said: "Takeshi’s Castle has a special place in the hearts of UK viewers, and Tom and Romesh’s ingenious new take on the show makes it as incomprehensible as ever, and very, very funny."

The series will launch on Prime Video on 30th August, meaning there isn't long to wait until fans get to see the mayhem unfold.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Takeshi's Castle is one of a number of shows now to have a reboot on the way, with other entertainment formats being brought back including Gladiators, Survivor and Big Brother.

Takeshi's Castle will air on Prime Video on 30th August 2023 – try Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.