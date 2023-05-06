During the chat, Ranganathan revealed he had an "embarassing" interaction with Idris Elba at a previous ceremony, admitting he tried to do "banter" while feeling starstruck and it didn't go down well.

With this year's BAFTA Television Awards just around the corner, this year's hosts Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan sat down with RadioTimes.com to chat about the upcoming ceremony.

Ranganathan's co-host Rob Beckett then tried to role-play as Elba and re-create the moment, with Beckett as Elba having a dig at Ranganathan's show Asian Provocateur being "an online thing".

At the end of the interaction, Ranganathan awkwardly added "I loved Luther", to which Beckett as Elba just said "Right. Thanks".

Beckett then asked "And he didn’t say anything else?", to which Ranganathan said "No, I mean he didn’t say exactly the things that you said."

Beckett then joked "Oh right. I was gonna say, that was a terrible interaction from Romesh wasn’t it? Also Idris Elba was a bit out of order wasn’t he, having a go at his show?"

The pair then exchanged thoughts on the new Luther film Luther: The Fallen Sun, with both saying they loved it. You can watch the full hilarious interaction in the video above.

This year's BAFTA TV Awards ceremony will see Meera Syal presented with the BAFTA Fellowship, while this year's nominations list is led by shows including The Responder and This Is Going to Hurt.

Meanwhile nominees up for this year's memorable moment include scenes from Heartstopper, Derry Girls and Stranger Things.

The BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises airs on Sunday 14th May from 7pm on BBC One and iPlayer. Take a look at what else is on with our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

