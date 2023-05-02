The new season comes from executive producer Jon Favreau and is narrated by Sir David Attenborough, and will launch on the streamer on Monday 22nd May 2023, with new episodes arriving daily on Monday to Friday of that week.

Following an initial teaser last month, Apple TV+ has now released a full-length trailer for the upcoming second season of Prehistoric Planet , with the footage once again looking spectacular.

The trailer gives us a glimpse of the five new habitats the series will be exploring, including the active volcanoes of India, the marshlands of Madagascar, the deep oceans near North America, and more.

Season 2 will also introduce never-before-seen apex predators based on new studies showing, for instance, that giant herbivore dinosaurs like Tarchia were formidable fighters.

You can watch the trailer right here, now.

The new season will also introduce viewers to the giant Mosasaurus, a 55-foot aquatic lizard capable of accelerating through the water at incredible speeds and launching attacks that its prey would never see coming.

Read more:

Another dinosaur making their debut this season is the Isisaurus, a species which may have nested in huge lava-covered areas, deliberately laying their eggs where volcanic heat warmed the ground.

The series will also this year have its own companion podcast called Prehistoric Planet: The Official Podcast, which will find executive producer Mike Gunton diving into the art and science that brought the show to life, as he is also joined by guests including, in the first episode, Favreau.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking ahead of the first season's debut back in May 2022, Gunton teased the scope of the series and the potential for many more outings of the show.

He said: "There are five habitats [explored in the first season] and there are a lot more habitats on planet Earth than just five. And there's this incredibly rich fauna of creatures, we've only touched the surface. So read into that."

Prehistoric Planet season 2 will arrive on Apple TV+ on Monday 22nd May. Find out how to sign up for Apple TV+ here or find something to watch with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.