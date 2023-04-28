Extradition is being produced by the award-winning Bristol-based Five Mile Films and tells the intriguing story of "bookish Del-Boy" figure Arthur Knight, who may in fact be international fugitive Nicholas Rossi.

True crime fans, this one's for you as Channel 4 has just commissioned a three-part documentary series about a particularly unusual case.

The documentary will follow the head-scratcher of a case all the way up until June of this year as a Sheriff's Court in Edinburgh decides whether he should be sent to America to stand trial, with cameras there to capture the verdict.

The docuseries will use exclusive footage, first-person testimony interview and archival footage to follow the case.

You'd be forgiven for being slightly confused about the name changes. When a man awoke from a coma in the intensive care unit at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow in 2021, he claimed to be academic tutor Arthur Knight.

However, from observing tattoos on his body, the police and hospital staff identified him as Rossi.

Rossi (also known as Nicholas Alahverdian and at least 14 other aliases) is the subject of an international manhunt on allegations of rape and sexual assault in the US.

The man claiming to be Knight has strongly denied the charges and insists he is not Rossi.

Rossi previously worked as a child welfare campaigner, political lobbyist and Harvard University student, and supposedly died two years ago. But law enforcement both here in the UK and the US believe that the death was faked in a bid to evade capture.

The presented court evidence includes fingerprints and photographs of his distinctive tattoos that they argue confirms the Glasgow hospital patient is Rossi. Now, the battle to get him extradited to the US to stand trial continues – which is something the new Channel 4 documentary will be following closely.

The subject was recently seen on screens alongside his wife in an interview with NBC Dateline, where he continued to insist he was Irish orphan Arthur Knight, saying: "I am not Nicholas Alahverdian! I do not know how to make this clearer."

He claimed he had been given tattoos matching Rossi's in an attempt to frame him.

As per the synopsis: "The suspect insists he is the victim of a 'monstrous case of mistaken identity'. He claims to be Arthur Knight, an Irish-born 'bookish Del-Boy' and not an international fugitive.

"His wife, Miranda Knight, backs up his story. Arthur and Miranda Knight insist they are a normal couple and that the publicity from this case has ruined their lives."

Anna Miralis, senior commissioner at Channel 4 said: “With such an incredibly high calibre of documentary film makers this series is likely to be both compelling and insightful. I will look forward to them delving into the unbelievable Arthur Knight story with the aim of discovering whether there is any truth in any of his multitude of claims.”

Extradition will be coming to Channel 4 soon.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.