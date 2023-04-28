The action-packed new game launched into the world today. And as we said in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review , the game is well worth playing for a lot of reasons.

Mark Hamill himself, the actor that brought Luke Skywalker to life in the original Star Wars trilogy, has returned to our screens again in quite a unique way. He's popped up in a trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor .

Starring in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor cast is Gotham alum Cameron Monaghan, reprising the role of Cal Kestis from 2019's Fallen Order game. Once again, he's hiding from the Empire and piecing together a mystery across multiple explorable planets.

So, how does Mark Hamill fit into all of this? Take a look below to find out! However much of a Star Wars fan you are, we think you'll get a laugh from it, or at least a wry smile.

As you can see, this is more a comedic promo clip than an official return to the role of Luke Skywalker for Mark Hamill.

In the video, Hamill gives some over-the-top Jedi advice to Cameron Monaghan, even going so far as to blindfold his trainee and throw popcorn at him.

The original Star Wars star is never far from the franchise, with Hamill having starred in the sequel trilogy and helped behind the scenes on various Disney Plus shows. Perhaps there's a chance we'll see Luke in ghost form again in that upcoming New Jedi Order film?

As for the chances of Mark Hamill's Luke actually appearing in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, don't hold your breath on that front!

In terms of the Star Wars timeline, the game is set years before Luke left Tatooine to join the Rebel Alliance.

That being said, there are other era-appropriate Easter eggs and cameos to enjoy in the game.

It's also just a fun adventure in its own right, and if Mark Hamill's video has convinced you to give it a try, you can use the links below to learn all about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – which is out now!

