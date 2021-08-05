Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order 2: Will there be a sequel?

The Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game launched in 2019, developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts. It put players in the poncho of a young Padawan Learner called Cal Kestis, at a point in the Star Wars timeline – between Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One – when Darth Vader and his Inquisitors were hunting down the last few Jedi.

Advertisement

Cal spent most of the game learning the ways of the Force and using his fledgling abilities to solve puzzles in ancient tombs. In doing so, he worked his way towards a Jedi Holocron (a databank containing details about other youngsters with Force-sensitive potential), and gradually putting himself on a collision course with Darth Vader.

In the game’s final moments, Cal managed to escape Vader and destroy the Holocron, protecting his peers from the Dark Lord’s deadly wrath. But was that the end of Cal’s story, or could we revisit this character in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2?

A year and a half has elapsed since then – in real-life terms, that is – and fans are still wondering what, if anything, will happen next in Cal’s adventure. Keep on reading for everything we know about the potential sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Will there be a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2?

It seems very likely that there will be a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, even though the game’s publishers at EA are remaining coy about any plans regarding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2. We haven’t had an official announcement, but there have been plenty of teases from the people involved.

Charlie Houser of Respawn Entertainment (the EA-owned company that produced Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order), told GamesRadar shortly after the first game’s release, “we would love to continue making awesome experiences and stories and keep telling that story in Star Wars”.

More recently, EA’s Andrew Wilson said in an earnings call, “There is enduring power to the franchises and IP that we are building. The launch of Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remaster of the first three Mass Effect games, reignited the passion of fans around the world, driving sales performance well above our expectations. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order coming to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 was also a moment for new and returning players to jump into that amazing game. We’re continuing to invest in both of these franchises as well as more of our amazing IP.”

So we know that the developers want to make another game in this franchise, and the publishers want to keep investing in this franchise, so it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order 2 – or some other project that reunites Respawn with the Star Wars licence – is announced. We’ll be sure to update you if and when that project is announced!

Is there a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 release date?

As it stands, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 does not have a confirmed release date, and the game has not been formally announced yet either. Some rumours predict that the game could be revealed on the next Star Wars Day – that’s May 4th, 2022 – but only time will tell if that prediction is correct. The original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game was a November release, but there’s no hard and fast rule that says a sequel would have to launch at the same time of year.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Which consoles and platforms can play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2?

The original Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, so we’d say it’s likely that a sequel would reach all of those same platforms. Nintendo Switch owners will probably miss out again, but there should be plenty of other ways to play Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2.

What would be the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 story?

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order left a few plot threads dangling, the biggest of which was the unfinished duel between Cal Kestis and Darth Vader. Although Cal managed to escape their initial confrontation, you can bet that Vader will continue to hunt down our heroes from the first game. With the Holocron destroyed and Cal’s dream of rebuilding the Jedi Order seeming to be put on the back burner, however, it’s unclear what Cal’s goal would be in a sequel.

With the Vader Immortal VR game, the Bad Batch animated series, the Cassian Andor show and the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series all taking place in this era of Star Wars – between the Prequel Trilogy and the Original Trilogy – it would be interesting to see whether Cal and his pals bump into any familiar faces in the hypothetical sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Impossible to see, the future is… but that doesn’t mean we don’t have any fan theories and predictions!

Respawn

One particular theory stems from a Free Content Update last year, in which Respawn gave players a new outfit – you could now wear the Inquisitor threads that Cal donned during a brief vision in the first game. Although scary visions that don’t come true are par for the course in Star Wars – remember Rey’s vision of herself as a Sith in The Rise of Skywalker – this image of Cal in Dark Side garb does spark off some interesting ideas.

The first Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order game saw Cal investigating old Jedi ruins, but could the sequel put him on a darker path? It would certainly be cool to explore historical Sith locations on planets like Korriban, which was a key location in the Knights of the Old Republic games. That’s pure speculation on our part, but it would be one way to differentiate the Fallen Order sequel from its predecessor.

What could change in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 gameplay?

Since the original release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the developers at Respawn have added various new elements to the gameplay, with many of these enhancements coming to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of that original game. There was also a Free Content Update for all players in June 2020, giving us an idea of what has been on Respawn’s collective mind since their first Star Wars game launched, which could influence what they do in their next related project.

These updates included improved framerates and quicker loading times, and some new wave-based combat modes were added as well – these experiences are called Battle Grid and Combat Challenges, and both can be accessed through the meditation areas in the game. Plus, players have been given the option to restart the game whilst retaining their cosmetic items, in a new mode called New Journey Plus. We wouldn’t be surprised to see those same features being woven into the game’s sequel.

Who would return in the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 cast?

Considering which characters survived at the end of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, we’d hope to see the following people returning for the sequel: Cameron Monaghan as Cal Kestis, Debra Wilson as Cere, Daniel Roebuck as Greez, Ben Burtt as BD-1, Tina Ivlev as Nightsister Merrin, Scott Lawrence as Darth Vader, and maybe even Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera.

It’ll be interesting to see whether the same crew of characters assembles on the Stinger Mantis in the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Alternatively, the franchise could follow the example of franchises like Mass Effect and force the player to recruit new companions instead of leaning on all the old ones. Again, that would be one way to mix things up.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2?

Right now, there is not a trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2, with EA and Respawn’s plans for the franchise being kept under wraps for the time being. Until we do have a trailer for the next game, check out the promo video for the first game’s Free Content Update below. It’s full of reasons for players to jump in and try out the first game again.

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights, or check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide