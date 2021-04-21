Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic remake is “real” and reportedly in development

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is getting a remake, according to one very knowledgable gaming industry insider.

The game, commonly called KotOR by its legion of loyal fans, originally launched in 2003 for PC and the original Xbox console.

KotOR takes place in the ancient history of the Star Wars galaxy, allowing players to unravel a mystery across various planets some 300 years before the movies take place.

There’s been talk of a KotOR remake for years, but this time the rumblings seem to have some credibility behind them. To learn all, read on!

How do we know the Star Wars: KotOR remake is real?

Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, one of the best-connected journalists in the gaming world, revealed his knowledge of a KotOR remake during an interview on YouTube with the MinMax Show.

Asked directly about the KotOR remake rumours, Schreier said, “There is something there. It’s real.” This will be music to the ears of fans, who’ve long been hoping that the Ebon Hawk spaceship will get a new lick of paint and take flight again.

Who is making the Star Wars: KotOR remake?

Although Bioware made the original KotOR and Obsidian made its sequel, KotOR II: The Sith Lords, it sounds like a new developer will be stepping in to helm the KotOR remake.

Right at the end of the aforementioned interview, Schreier said: “Aspyr, which is the company that has ported a bunch of KotOR games, is working on a remake.”

Indeed, the Texas-based company Aspyr will be very familiar to Star Wars fans – they previously ported the original KotOR onto mobile devices, as well as helping various other games in the LucasArts back-catalogue to reach modern platforms.

When is the Star Wars: KotOR remake release date?

At the moment, the release date for the KotOR remake has not been announced, with the folks from Aspyr not yet opting to comment openly on Schreier’s claims.

We also don’t know quite how drastic this remake will be – is it a glorified port, or is there something more to it? Only time will tell, of course.

As for when we might find out more, it’s worth noting that Star Wars Day is right around the corner on May 4th. Perhaps there will be something to update you with then. Watch this space!

