In the game, Ben was “walking the line between the light and dark sides of the Force, unleashing new Force powers never-before-seen in games or movies as he investigated a new threat to the galaxy," Blackman told Cinelinx.

And you’ll never have guessed the threat… that’s right, it was a Solo child, probably Han and Leia's son Jacen from the EU. And if that conflict's sounding familiar to what we saw in The Force Awakens, that's probably because Jacen's path to the Dark Side in the books is thought to have directly inspired the character of Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo) in the sci-fi sequel. We'll just have to wait and see if the EU's battle between Jacen and his twin sister Jaina will also cross over into the movies...

Still, even though the proposed games were scrapped, the idea of a Jedi struggling between the two sides of the Force was picked up in the 2008 game series The Force Unleashed.

Blackman says there were plenty of ideas being pitched, but nothing really took off. “The only one that had more traction – dozens of design documents, concept art, and even a few prototypes and pre-vis videos – was Scum and Villany, a bounty hunter game.”

And who knows, we may be seeing a Skywalker child child on the big screen sooner than we think when Star Wars: Episode VIII comes out in December 2017. He probably won't be called Ben though – that'd just be confusing.