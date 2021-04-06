Star Wars Republic Commando comes to PS4 and Switch: Price, release date, time and where it fits in the canon

Star Wars: Republic Commando is finally arriving on PS4 and Nintendo Switch, with the beloved sci-fi shooter branching out onto new platforms at long last.

Originally developed by LucasArts, Star Wars: Republic Commando launched on Xbox and PC way back in 2005. The game received a lot of love from the fan community, but players on Sony’s PlayStation consoles and Nintendo’s range of devices were left out of the party – until now!

The process of porting Republic Commando onto PS4 and Switch has been handled by Aspyr. This Texas-based company previously worked on ports for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Episode I Racer, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. They’re basically the go-to guys for breathing new life into classic Star Wars games.

But when can you get your hands on the PS4 and Switch versions of Republic Commando, and is the game still considered canon? Keep on reading to find out all the essential details.

When is the Star Wars: Republic Commando release date on PS4 and Switch?

The Star Wars: Republic Commando release date for PS4 and Switch owners is 6th April 2021. That’s more than 16 years on from the game’s original launch on Xbox and PC: the Xbox version released in the United States on 28th February 2005, and the PC version followed on 1st March 2005. If you’ve been waiting all this time to play the game on a Sony or Nintendo console, the wait is finally at its end!

What time does Star Wars: Republic Commando release on PS4 and Switch?

The developers from Aspyr confirmed the game’s release time with an official Tweet, which tells us that the PS4 and Nintendo Switch ports of Star Wars: Republic Commando will become available at 3pm GMT here in the UK. Over in central Europe, the game will launch at 5pm. And in the USA, it’s launching at 11 am ET.

How much is Star Wars: Republic Commando?

The Nintendo Switch eShop in the UK lists the Star Wars: Republic Commando price as £13.49 GBP, so that’s how much you can expect to pay here in Britain. Over in the States, the price is expected to be $14.99. That’s not a bad price at all, considering that Republic Commando was a big release back at the time of its original launch in 2005.

Can you still play Star Wars: Republic Commando on Xbox or PC?

Although the hype today is all about the PS4 and Nintendo Switch versions of the game, it’s worth remembering that Star Wars: Republic Commando is still available on its original platforms. The PC version is available on Steam for £7.19, and the Xbox version is available on all the current Xbox consoles for £9.19.

Is Star Wars: Republic Commando still canon?

When Star Wars: Republic Commando first launched in 2005, it was considered part of the larger Star Wars canon. Putting players in the well-worn boots of several sharp-shooters within the Grand Army of the Republic, the game took place alongside the events of Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones. Playing as Boss, Fixer, Scorch, and Sev, players experienced a fresh perspective on the battles from the film.

However, when Disney bought Lucasfilm in 2012, the Star Wars brand’s new owners decided to wipe all of the pre-existing Star Wars games from the canon. This means the plot of Star Wars: Republic Commando is currently not considered an official part of the Star Wars saga. If you want a canon Star Wars game, check out Star Wars: Jedi – Fallen Order or the story campaign from Star Wars Battlefront II.

Here’s an interesting fact, though: the Delta Squad commandoes from the Republic Commando game also showed up in The Clone Wars season three, episode 14, which was titled Witches of the Mist. Considering that The Clone Wars animated series is still considered a part of the official canon, this suggests that Delta Squad does exist in the Star Wars universe, even though the exact events of Republic Commando are no longer canon.

Star Wars: Republic Commando trailer

There is a trailer for the PS4 version of Star Wars: Republic Commando, which you can watch below! Although the graphics are a bit dated by modern standards, this port should still offer a lot of first-person shooter fun for fans of the franchise.

